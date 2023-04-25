New report shows opportunities for Canada-Germany collaboration on energy

OTTAWA, ON – According to a new report, “Canada-Germany Resource Security: Navigating in a Changing World Order,” energy stakeholders in Canada and Germany say there are key opportunities for increased collaboration between the two countries on energy and natural resource files but note there is a need to move from expressions of goodwill to concrete actions. Critical minerals and green hydrogen were identified as the areas where there is the greatest opportunity for collaboration, although opportunity was still perceived for oil and gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Atlantik-Brücke Canada, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Canada, and Nanos Research partnered for this study which explored opportunities and challenges for greater collaboration between Canada and Germany on energy.

“Moving from good will to concrete actions means Canada must create a regulatory and investment climate to build better port and energy infrastructure and Germany needs to more aggressively partner with Canada to share the financial risks of new projects,” according to Nik Nanos, the Chair of Atlantik-Bruecke Canada.

Additionally, the report led to recommendations for Canada and Germany to better realize these opportunities and overcome key challenges. Some of these recommendations include prioritizing the areas with the greatest opportunity for collaboration, putting forth the investments to actually implement the required infrastructure, developing a strategic plan for a partnership and working together on regulations and demonstrating the viability of technology and supply.

In the wake of the war in Ukraine and in an environment where Canada and Germany are both looking to move towards a lower carbon and renewable energy transition, the appetite and opportunity for collaboration between the two countries on energy resources emerges as one with a lot of potential and urgency to explore.

“The subject of this publication is highly relevant, and it comes at the right time. The potential for a successful German-Canadian energy partnership is great, but not even remotely tapped. The insights gained in this study are also eminently suitable for reviving and objectifying the debate on a diversified energy supply for Germany”, says Dr. Norbert Eschborn, Director of the Canada office of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.

About Atlantik-Brücke Canada

Atlantik-Brücke Canada is a not-for-profit and non-partisan organization dedicated to the development of positive relations between Germany and Canada, partnered with Atlantik-Brücke. Atlantik-Brücke Canada provides a forum for members to learn from one another and develop direct relationships with German counterparts for the betterment of Canada, including through research intended to facilitate policy and business decisions, promote dialogue and thought leadership on important bilateral issues.

About Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Canada

The Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung e.V. (KAS, Konrad Adenauer Foundation) is one of six so-called political foundations of Germany and is politically associated with, but legally and financially independent of, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), post-war Germany’s governing party for more than 50 years. As part of their mandate, KAS seeks to intensify political cooperation between Germany and Canada to strengthen transatlantic relations and to address common challenges of a global nature.

About the Research

Atlantik-Brücke Canada, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Canada and Nanos Research have partnered to advance evidence-based dialogue between Canada and Germany by exploring binational economic opportunities. As part of a larger overall engagement exploring the relationship between Canada and Germany and potential avenues for collaboration and further research, Nanos Research consulted with experts and stakeholders, in Germany and Canada to identify opportunities for potential cooperation between the two countries on a variety of resource files including but not limited to green hydrogen, critical minerals, LNG, and oil and gas.

To view the full report, the tabulations and methodology, please visit

www.atlantik-bruecke.ca or www.nanos.co