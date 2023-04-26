Whitecap Resources Inc. announces strong first quarter results, director nominee and provides an operational update

Selected financial and operating information is outlined below and should be read with Whitecap’s unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2023 which are available at www.sedar.com and on our website at www.wcap.ca.

Financial ($ millions except for share amounts and percentages) Three months ended March 31 2023 2022 Petroleum and natural gas revenues 883.7 1,003.9 Net income 262.6 652.3 Basic ($/share) 0.43 1.04 Diluted ($/share) 0.43 1.03 Funds flow 1 448.0 505.7 Basic ($/share) 1 0.74 0.81 Diluted ($/share) 1 0.73 0.80 Dividends declared 87.7 47.1 Per share 0.15 0.08 Expenditures on property, plant and equipment 2 253.6 211.5 Total payout ratio (%) 1 76 51 Net Debt 1 1,471.1 1,093.3 Operating Average daily production Crude oil (bbls/d) 86,276 82,980 NGLs (bbls/d) 16,655 14,591 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 313,159 210,720 Total (boe/d) 3 155,124 132,691 Average realized Price 1,4 Crude oil ($/bbl) 91.73 111.93 NGLs ($/bbl) 47.50 54.64 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 3.56 5.07 Petroleum and natural gas revenues ($/boe) 1 63.30 84.06 Operating Netback ($/boe) 1 Petroleum and natural gas revenues 63.30 84.06 Tariffs (0.54) (0.52) Processing & other income 0.85 0.57 Marketing revenues 4.63 4.91 Petroleum and natural gas sales 68.24 89.02 Realized gain/(loss) on commodity contracts 0.65 (6.52) Royalties (11.51) (16.53) Operating expenses (13.97) (13.76) Transportation expenses (2.13) (2.08) Marketing expenses (4.60) (4.88) Operating netbacks 36.68 45.25 Share information (millions) Common shares outstanding, end of period 603.0 626.3 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 606.1 625.2 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 610.8 632.9



MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Whitecap has had a strong start to the 2023 year generating $448 million of funds flow in the first quarter on capital expenditures of $254 million, resulting in $194 million of free funds flow1. Return of capital to shareholders during the quarter totaled $121 million or 62% of free funds flow, consisting of $88 million of dividends and $33 million of share repurchases under our Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”). We remain focused on generating strong returns on capital invested while being committed to returning a significant amount of free funds flow back to shareholders.

First quarter production of 155,124 boe/d included 102,931 bbls/d of total liquids production (oil, condensate and NGLs) and 313,159 mcf/d of natural gas production, as successful first quarter drilling programs in our Central Alberta and Saskatchewan business units resulted in higher liquids production than internally forecasted. Our 2023 budget was set in the third quarter of last year using average forecasted AECO prices of $5.00/GJ, which have since deteriorated to approximately $2.00/GJ for summer 2023 and approximately $2.50/GJ for the year. As a result, early in the first quarter we began actively re-allocating capital and production additions to focus more on our assets that generate a stronger netback at current price levels. We spud a total of 69 (60.8 net) wells during the first quarter, 50 (46.0 net) wells in the oil prone areas in Saskatchewan, 13 (10.6 net) wells in Central Alberta, and 6 (4.2 net) wells in Northern Alberta.

Net debt at the end of the first quarter was $1.47 billion, a decrease of over $400 million from December 31, 2022, with disposition proceeds and excess funds flow contributing to the decrease. We have now reduced net debt by over $700 million in the seven months since the closing of the XTO Energy Canada acquisition, while at the same time we have returned $264 million (or $0.43 per share) to shareholders through our base dividend plus share repurchases under our NCIB.

We provide the following first quarter 2023 financial and operating highlights:

Funds Flow. Whitecap’s first quarter funds flow of $448 million , or $0.73 per share, was strong and reflective of higher liquids production than internally forecasted. As we expect to be cash taxable in 2023 at current strip prices, we have recorded current income tax expense of $0.93 per boe; however, due to commodity price volatility, our expectation for cash taxability may change over the course of the year.

Whitecap’s first quarter funds flow of , or per share, was strong and reflective of higher liquids production than internally forecasted. As we expect to be cash taxable in 2023 at current strip prices, we have recorded current income tax expense of per boe; however, due to commodity price volatility, our expectation for cash taxability may change over the course of the year. Return of Capital Focus. Whitecap’s first quarter dividends of $0.15 per share ( $0.58 per share annualized) increased 32% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased 93% compared to the same quarter in 2022. Total capital returned to shareholders of $0.20 per share includes $33 million of share repurchases under our NCIB. We have repurchased a total of 16.5 million shares on our current NCIB and intend to renew it upon expiry on May 20, 2023 .

Whitecap’s first quarter dividends of per share ( per share annualized) increased 32% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased 93% compared to the same quarter in 2022. Total capital returned to shareholders of per share includes of share repurchases under our NCIB. We have repurchased a total of 16.5 million shares on our current NCIB and intend to renew it upon expiry on . Balance Sheet Strength. Quarter end net debt of $1.47 billion equated to a debt to EBITDA ratio 5 of 0.5 times and an EBITDA to interest expense ratio 5 of 37.1 times, both well within our debt covenants of not greater than 4.0 times and not less than 3.5 times, respectively. At our stress case price deck of US$50 /bbl WTI and $3.00 /GJ AECO, our net debt of $1.47 billion represents a debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.3 times, highlighting the strength of our balance sheet.

Quarter end net debt of equated to a debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.5 times and an EBITDA to interest expense ratio of 37.1 times, both well within our debt covenants of not greater than 4.0 times and not less than 3.5 times, respectively. At our stress case price deck of /bbl WTI and /GJ AECO, our net debt of represents a debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.3 times, highlighting the strength of our balance sheet. Refined Capital Allocation. First quarter capital spending of $254 million was lower than our original estimate of over $300 million as we have modified our drilling schedule and re-allocated capital towards higher netback oil weighted projects in subsequent quarters due to low AECO natural gas prices. In addition, a now resolved supply chain delay has shifted approximately $40 million of Montney capital to the second and third quarters. We remain flexible and diligent to shift capital across our asset base and Business Units to maximize our funds flow.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

Central Alberta

Our first quarter Glauconite program consisted of 8 (7.2 net) wells drilled, of which 4 (4.0 net) wells have been brought on production and the remaining are expected by the end of June. Our full-year program includes 15 (13.8 net) Glauconite wells and, as part of the re-allocation of our capital program, we have added 5 (4.4 net) high liquid yield wells and deferred 1 (0.5 net) lower liquid yield wells.

The expansion of our Glauconite asset base over the past few years has proven to be beneficial as our operated Glauconite program continues to outperform our expectations. Four recently drilled wells with over a year of production history have achieved an average rate of 660 boe/d per well (71% liquids) which compares to our expected IP(365) rate of 590 boe/d (52% liquids).

Development of the Pembina Cardium Unit 11 (“PCU 11”) continues to progress, having drilled 7 (3.9 net) wells since mid-2022, including 2 (1.1 net) injection wells. The 3 (1.7 net) wells drilled in the second half of 2022 have 90 days of production history with average rates of 420 boe/d (93% liquids) per well or over 80% above our IP(90) budget expectations of approximately 230 boe/d. Our full-year program includes 12 (6.6 net) Cardium wells in PCU 11 and 14 (8.4 net) total Cardium wells in the greater Pembina area.

Northern Alberta

Our Montney assets generate robust economics in the current pricing environment and initial upside has been captured with shorter clean up periods than originally budgeted and strong liquids rates. Our most recent 4-well Montney pad at Kakwa came on production in late 2022 and has average production rates of 1,201 boe/d (52% liquids) per well over the first 150 days on production, which is in line with our expectations on a total production basis but exceeding our expectations of 40% liquids yields. Production optimization efforts on the post-clean up period of our Montney wells are ongoing and we project capital payout on these wells within eight months of coming on production.

In addition to proactively making capital program adjustments as a result of falling natural gas prices, supply chain issues encountered in the first quarter have delayed on production dates for our most recent two pads. This delay has since been resolved with drilling and completions activities continuing and on-stream dates are now expected by the end of the second quarter. Since acquiring the Kakwa assets in mid-2021, asset level performance has been strong and with the expansive Montney drilling inventory we look forward to many years of consistent growth going forward.

We have been advancing a thorough technical review of our Duvernay acreage as well as offsetting developments since acquiring the assets in the fall of 2022 and, as a result, we have commenced drilling a 3-well Duvernay pad at Kaybob (11-34) and expect it to be on production in the third quarter. In addition, as part of the re-allocation of our capital program, we have substituted a 4-well Duvernay pad in place of a Montney pad at Lator which was expected to have lower liquids rates than these specific Duvernay wells. The 4-well pad will be drilled after the 11-34 pad and is expected to be on production in the fourth quarter of this year.

Saskatchewan

In Southeast Saskatchewan we drilled a total of 14 (14.0 net) Frobisher horizontal wells, with a mix of single, dual and triple leg wells. Early results from the program are encouraging with the 5 (5.0 net) wells that have been on production for more than 60 days achieving IP(60) average rates of 207 boe/d per well which were over 20% higher than expectations. Our two-rig program will commence once break up conditions subside, and we plan to drill 43 (37.9 net) Mississippian conventional wells in the second half of the year.

Our first quarter Southwest Saskatchewan program was very successful, highlighted by our three Lower Shaunavon wells that significantly outperformed expectations. Two of the Lower Shaunavon wells were extension wells to the North of existing development and will have a positive impact of up to 30 locations6. In total we drilled 11 (9.7 net) producing wells across four medium oil formations along with 18 (16.3 net) Viking horizontal light oil wells during the first quarter with results at or above our expectations.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOMINEE

Whitecap is pleased to announce that Vineeta Maguire will stand for election as an independent director to our Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual Meeting of the Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”) on May 17, 2023. Ms. Maguire is an independent businesswoman with over thirty years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Prior to her retirement from Ovintiv Inc. earlier this year, Ms. Maguire was Vice President, Supply Management Services, North America during the period of 2014 to 2023 and Vice President, Canadian Operations during the period of 2012 to 2014.

Ms. Maguire holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Chemical Engineering) from the University of British Columbia and a Master of Science (Chemical Engineering) from the University of Calgary and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta. Ms. Maguire has received the Supply Chain Management Designation (SCMP) and is currently pursuing the Institute of Corporate Directors Designation (ICD.D). Ms. Maguire is also currently Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of Alberta Easter Seals and an Advisor of the Haskayne School of Business (Supply Chain and Logistics Advisory Board) at the University of Calgary.

Whitecap continues to work towards increasing diversity at all levels of our business. The addition of Ms. Maguire to our board of directors achieves our target of not less than 30% representation by women on our Board by the end of 2023 and reflects our commitment to diversity at our highest level while maintaining strong technical and governance guidance.

Whitecap is also announcing that one of our founding directors, Mr. Gregory S. Fletcher, is retiring from our Board of Directors and is not seeking re-election at the upcoming Annual Meeting. Our Board of Directors and management team are extremely grateful for Mr. Fletcher’s valuable contributions and guidance as a director since September 2010 and wish to thank him for his years of service.

OUTLOOK

The outlook for Whitecap remains strong and resilient as we continue to focus on operational excellence in 2023 with an unchanged capital budget of $900 – $950 million and average production guidance of 160,000 – 162,000 boe/d.

As referenced earlier, we have elected to modify our drilling schedule and have reallocated capital within our core operating regions and are concentrating our efforts on higher netback assets with timing changes resulting in a large portion of our production additions occurring in the third and fourth quarters of this year. Our forecasted fourth quarter production is expected to average approximately 170,000 boe/d, which represents 10% per share growth7 relative to the fourth quarter of 2022 after adjusting for the recently completed dispositions.

We remain committed to our return of capital framework which will result in 75% of free funds flow being returned to shareholders upon reaching our $1.3 billion net debt milestone, including the targeted 26% dividend increase to $0.73 per share annually. We expect to reach the $1.3 billion net debt milestone by mid-2023 at current strip prices8.

On behalf of our employees, management team and Board of Directors, we would like to thank our shareholders for their support and look forward to updating you on our progress throughout the year.

NOTES 1 Funds flow, funds flow basic ($/share), funds flow diluted ($/share) and net debt are capital management measures. Total payout ratio, average realized price, and petroleum and natural gas revenues figures are supplementary financial measures. Operating netback and free funds flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Operating netbacks ($/boe) is a non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for additional disclosure and assumptions. 2 Also referred to herein as “capital expenditures” and “capital spending”. 3 Disclosure of production on a per boe basis in this press release consists of the constituent product types and their respective quantities disclosed herein. Refer to Barrel of Oil Equivalency and Production, Initial Production Rates and Product Type Information in this press release for additional disclosure. 4 Prior to the impact of risk management activities and tariffs. 5 Debt to EBITDA ratio and EBITDA to interest expense ratio are specified financial measures that are calculated in accordance with the financial covenants in our credit agreement. 6 Disclosure of drilling locations in this press release consists of unbooked locations and their respective quantities on a gross and net basis as disclosed herein. Refer to Drilling Locations in this press release for additional disclosure. 7 Production per share is the Company’s total crude oil, NGL and natural gas production volumes for the applicable period divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. Production per share growth is determined in comparison to the applicable comparative period (adjusted for dispositions). 8 Based on the following commodity pricing and exchange rate assumptions for the full year 2023: US$75.26/bbl WTI, $2.49/GJ AECO, USD/CAD of $1.36.



