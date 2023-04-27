Notice to creditors of Goldenkey Oil Inc.

On January 29, 2023, Goldenkey Oil Inc. (the “Debtor”) filed a Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal (“NOI”) under subsection 50.4(1) of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act and PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. (the “Proposal Trustee”) was appointed as proposal trustee of the Debtor.

On April 13, 2023, the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta (the “Court”) granted an order establishing a process by which the identity and status of all creditors of the Debtor and the amounts of their claims would be established for purposes of the Debtor’s NOI proceedings (the “Claims Process Order”). A copy of the Claims Process Order and Proof of Claim Package may be accessed/viewed at www.pwc.com/ca/goldenkey, or may be obtained by contacting Dana Gaspar of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. at 403-509-7500 or dana.gaspar@pwc.com.

Pursuant to the Claims Process Order the Proposal Trustee was required, by April 21, 2023, to send a notice to each known creditor of the Debtor (the “Notice to Creditor”).

ANY CREDITOR WHO WISHES TO ASSERT A CLAIM AGAINST THE DEBTOR MUST FILE A PROOF OF CLAIM WITH THE PROPOSAL TRUSTEE IN THE PRESCRIBED FORM BEFORE 5:00 PM (MST) ON May 16, 2023. CLAIMS NOT PROVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE PROCEDURES SHALL BE DEEMED TO BE FOREVER BARRED AND EXTINGUISHED, AND MAY NOT BE ADVANCED AGAINST THE DEBTOR, EXCEPT AS MAY BE OTHERWISE ORDERED BY THE COURT.

Any creditor who chooses to file a Proof of Claim is required to provide whatever supporting documentation they may have, such as contracts, bonds, investment forms, cancelled cheques, bills of sale, receipts, or invoices in support of their claim, as at January 29, 2023.

All claims must be made in the prescribed “Proof of Claim” form together with the required supporting documentation and be received by the Proposal Trustee on or before the Claims Bar Date, being 5:00 pm (MST) on May 16, 2023.

The prescribed “Proof of Claim” form may be found at www.pwc.com/ca/goldenkey or can otherwise be obtained by contacting:

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.

111 – 5th Avenue SW, Suite 3100, East Tower

Calgary, AB T2P 5L3

Attention: Dana Gaspar

Email: dana.gaspar@pwc.com

Phone: 403-509-7500

Fax: 403-781-1825