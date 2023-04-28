BOE Report

AltaGas announces election of directors

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ – AltaGas Ltd. (“AltaGas” or the “Company”) (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 28, 2023 (the “Meeting”). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Victoria A. Calvert

160,031,150

96.74

5,384,985

3.26

David W. Cornhill

162,778,846

98.41

2,637,288

1.59

Randall L. Crawford

164,734,513

99.59

681,621

0.41

Jon-Al Duplantier

161,589,318

97.69

3,819,971

2.31

Robert B. Hodgins

158,925,400

96.08

6,488,676

3.92

Cynthia Johnston

162,345,568

98.14

3,068,509

1.86

Pentti O. Karkkainen

159,079,425

96.17

6,336,710

3.83

Phillip R. Knoll

161,927,686

97.89

3,486,390

2.11

Linda G. Sullivan

160,940,637

97.30

4,473,440

2.70

Nancy G. Tower

160,274,015

96.89

5,140,062

3.11

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.

