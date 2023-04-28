AltaGas announces election of directors

|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
Victoria A. Calvert
|
160,031,150
|
96.74
|
5,384,985
|
3.26
|
David W. Cornhill
|
162,778,846
|
98.41
|
2,637,288
|
1.59
|
Randall L. Crawford
|
164,734,513
|
99.59
|
681,621
|
0.41
|
Jon-Al Duplantier
|
161,589,318
|
97.69
|
3,819,971
|
2.31
|
Robert B. Hodgins
|
158,925,400
|
96.08
|
6,488,676
|
3.92
|
Cynthia Johnston
|
162,345,568
|
98.14
|
3,068,509
|
1.86
|
Pentti O. Karkkainen
|
159,079,425
|
96.17
|
6,336,710
|
3.83
|
Phillip R. Knoll
|
161,927,686
|
97.89
|
3,486,390
|
2.11
|
Linda G. Sullivan
|
160,940,637
|
97.30
|
4,473,440
|
2.70
|
Nancy G. Tower
|
160,274,015
|
96.89
|
5,140,062
|
3.11
Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas’ profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.
For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:
|
Investor Inquiries
1-877-691-7199
|
Media Inquiries
1-403-206-2841
