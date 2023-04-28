AltaGas announces election of directors

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Victoria A. Calvert 160,031,150 96.74 5,384,985 3.26 David W. Cornhill 162,778,846 98.41 2,637,288 1.59 Randall L. Crawford 164,734,513 99.59 681,621 0.41 Jon-Al Duplantier 161,589,318 97.69 3,819,971 2.31 Robert B. Hodgins 158,925,400 96.08 6,488,676 3.92 Cynthia Johnston 162,345,568 98.14 3,068,509 1.86 Pentti O. Karkkainen 159,079,425 96.17 6,336,710 3.83 Phillip R. Knoll 161,927,686 97.89 3,486,390 2.11 Linda G. Sullivan 160,940,637 97.30 4,473,440 2.70 Nancy G. Tower 160,274,015 96.89 5,140,062 3.11

Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas’ profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.

