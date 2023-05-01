Imperial appoints Senior Vice President, Sustainability, Commercial Development and Product Solutions

CALGARY, Alberta – Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) announced today that S.L. (Sherri) Evers, currently Vice President, Commercial and Corporate Development, will become the company’s Senior Vice President, Sustainability, Commercial Development and Product Solutions, assuming oversight and responsibility of the company’s downstream business effective May 1, 2023. Sherri will continue to oversee the commercial and corporate development business.

“Imperial recognizes the importance of advancing climate solutions within our operations, as well as providing lower life-cycle emissions products to our customers,” said Brad Corson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As part of her current role, Sherri has had oversight of the development and execution of the company’s sustainability strategy, external affairs and commercial development. This experience, combined with her strong knowledge of Imperial’s downstream business, will allow her to strategically oversee and identify synergies across these important areas of our business.”

Ms. Evers holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing and General Business from the University of Saskatchewan. She began her career with Imperial in 1998 in Edmonton, Alberta and held various assignments within the company’s downstream business. In 2012, Ms. Evers began a series of global assignments with Exxon Mobil Corporation related to product optimization, planning and supply network before returning to Canada as the Eastern Canada Fuels Manager for the Downstream in 2018. Ms. Evers was appointed Vice President, Commercial and Corporate Development in 2021.