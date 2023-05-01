Superior Glove celebrates more than a century of protecting Canadian workers

Our industry has put decades of work into ensuring the Canadian oil patch is safe for all, but hazards remain an everyday reality. Between medical bills and weeks or months of lost work, it’s important to implement effective preventative strategies. Among these considerations, appropriate protective equipment and hand safety strategies are key components of any health and safety program. With over 110 years of experience, Superior Glove is positioned to meet this business.

Superior Glove has differentiated itself from the competition as it designs its own products and invests heavily in research and development (R&D). The company’s state-of-the-art R&D facility enables rigorous, in-house testing of new glove concepts and custom safety solutions. They have the equipment and technical capabilities to meet and exceed customer requirements, all while adhering to industry-leading testing standards that follow ANSI standards or ASTM test methods for cut, puncture, heat, abrasion, impact, and vertical flame. All products are then tested through third-party independent testing to confirm the in-house testing results and ensure the products meet safety standards. Each step of Superior Glove’s engineering process is carried out with precision, and this has propelled the company to the forefront of PPE manufacturing excellence.

Superior Glove is committed to partnering with businesses to effectively address their safety needs, and they let their products speak for themselves. They offer a try-before-you-buy trial program that’s as easy as it is rewarding. In 3 easy steps, Superior Glove will ship samples directly to you. They also know that organizational safety requirements extend beyond PPE, and the company has endeavored to create the top safety services program in their industry. They provide a complimentary one-on-one consultation service that connects your team with a Hand Safety Specialist who can guide the development and implementation of hand safety programs. Their in-house specialists bring expertise in work environment, behavior, and PPE modifications aimed at minimizing hand safety hazards. Whether you’re building a safety program or outfitting your workers with protective equipment, Superior Glove has the track record to prove that they should be top of mind. Learn more at Superiorglove.com.

Think Hand Safety. Think Superior.

By: Superior Glove, leading safety glove innovator