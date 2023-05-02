Bolongo Ltd. and Marker Logistics Inc. announce strategic alliance in expanding their joint supply chain offerings and capabilities.

Bolongo, a supply chain services and software platform company, and Marker Logistics, a logistics company with extensive experience in North American distribution, today announced a partnership designed to create comprehensive and complete supply chain service for their customers. Through the alliance, customers will have access to Bolongo’s strategic sourcing and investment recovery services, and transport all purchased goods utilizing Marker Logistics ultra-competitive process.

“As a result of our members’ requests for logistics services, we have partnered with Marker Logistics to complement our strategic sourcing and investment recovery services. Whether a member is looking to buy or sell high-quality materials, and require logistical support, we have the material, marketing and expertise to drive their capital returns,” says Stewart Worth, Bolongo President & CEO. “Partnering with Marker was an easy choice, given their business approach is in line with our own being professional, ethical, and fair. As well Marker complements our mission to save our members’ time, money, while reducing our environmental foot print.”

“Marker is proud to be partnering with Bolongo to expand their foothold by offering additional value-added services”, says Ben Tumblin, Managing Director of Marker. “Marker is committed to ensuring that Bolongo’s clients receive cost-effective, streamlined logistics solutions, with a focus on safety, sustainability and reliability”.

About Bolongo:

Founded in 2014, Bolongo is a strategic sourcing and investment recovery company that uses its innovative online platform to enable companies to reduce procurement costs, provide access to high quality unused goods, and create cash flow for unutilized industrial material.

A Calgary-based company, Bolongo leverages an economically and environmentally sustainable business model to create energy and resource savings, while saving our clients time and money. Innovation, optimization, and conservation are the driving forces behind Bolongo.

About Marker Logistics:

Marker Logistics offers specialized Third-Party Logistics (3PL / TPL) services to businesses of all sizes throughout North America where reliability is key to ensuring continued customer relationship success. Marker provides best-in-class technology, infrastructure and most importantly people dedicated to the overall supply chain’s most important requirements.

Marker’s industry knowledge, especially in energy and oil and gas, innovative platform via its “One-Call” service and extensive transportation expertise has allowed it to bring optimal logistic process and tailored solutions to its valued clients.