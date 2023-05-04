Advantage announces annual meeting voting results on election of Directors

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine (9) nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:

FOR WITHHELD Number Percentage Number Percentage Jill T. Angevine 112,250,775 94.53 % 6,494,035 5.47 % Stephen E. Balog 102,627,476 86.43 % 16,117,334 13.57 % Michael E. Belenkie 115,754,051 97.48 % 2,990,759 2.52 % Deirdre M. Choate 116,389,398 98.02 % 2,355,412 1.98 % Donald M. Clague 116,309,746 97.95 % 2,435,064 2.05 % Paul G. Haggis 114,367,501 96.31 % 4,377,309 3.69 % Norman W. MacDonald 117,564,257 99.01 % 1,180,553 0.99 % Andy J. Mah 115,658,921 97.40 % 3,085,889 2.60 % Janine J. McArdle 117,579,457 99.02 % 1,165,353 0.98 %

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.