Advantage announces annual meeting voting results on election of Directors

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine (9) nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Jill T. Angevine
|
112,250,775
|
94.53 %
|
6,494,035
|
5.47 %
|
Stephen E. Balog
|
102,627,476
|
86.43 %
|
16,117,334
|
13.57 %
|
Michael E. Belenkie
|
115,754,051
|
97.48 %
|
2,990,759
|
2.52 %
|
Deirdre M. Choate
|
116,389,398
|
98.02 %
|
2,355,412
|
1.98 %
|
Donald M. Clague
|
116,309,746
|
97.95 %
|
2,435,064
|
2.05 %
|
Paul G. Haggis
|
114,367,501
|
96.31 %
|
4,377,309
|
3.69 %
|
Norman W. MacDonald
|
117,564,257
|
99.01 %
|
1,180,553
|
0.99 %
|
Andy J. Mah
|
115,658,921
|
97.40 %
|
3,085,889
|
2.60 %
|
Janine J. McArdle
|
117,579,457
|
99.02 %
|
1,165,353
|
0.98 %
For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.