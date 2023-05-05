ARC Resources Ltd. announces approval of resolutions at annual and general meeting of shareholders

During the business proceedings of the Meeting, ARC’s shareholders approved the following resolutions:

1. Resolution to appoint 10 board members, with 91.12 per cent to 99.34 per cent of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

Directors Approval Percentage Withheld Percentage Harold N. Kvisle 91.12 % 8.88 % Farhad Ahrabi 99.34 % 0.66 % Carol T. Banducci 99.19 % 0.81 % David R. Collyer 98.77 % 1.23 % William J. McAdam 99.22 % 0.78 % Michael G. McAllister 99.14 % 0.86 % Marty L. Proctor 94.78 % 5.22 % M. Jacqueline Sheppard 98.15 % 1.85 % Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins 99.22 % 0.78 % Terry M. Anderson 99.23 % 0.77 %

2. Resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Corporation’s auditors, with 99.75 per cent of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

3. Resolution to accept the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation (“say on pay”), as disclosed in ARC’s 2022 Information Circular – Proxy Statement, with 96.21 per cent of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the advisory resolution.

About ARC

ARC Resources Ltd. is a pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada’s largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations and leading ESG performance. ARC’s investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business. ARC’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX.