Paramount Resources Ltd. advises of impact of Alberta wildfires

ABOUT PARAMOUNT

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-rich natural gas focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.

