Paramount Resources Ltd. advises of impact of Alberta wildfires

CALGARY, AB

May 7, 2023

Grande Prairie

May 5

/CNW/ – Paramount Resources Ltd. (“Paramount” or the “Company”) ( TSX: POU ) advises that its operations in theand Kaybob Regions are being impacted by the ongoing wildfires in those areas. Paramount has safely evacuated all of its affected personnel. As a result of the precautionary shut-in of fields and operated and third-party infrastructure, approximately 50,000 Boe/d of production has been temporarily curtailed since the evening of. The Company is not aware of any significant damage or loss to material owned or third-party infrastructure. While timing remains uncertain, Paramount is prepared to restart production as soon as the condition of infrastructure is confirmed and it is safe to do so.