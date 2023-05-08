Ovintiv announces results of annual meeting

DENVER – Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the “Company”) today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company’s Proxy Statement filed on March 23, 2023 (the “Proxy Statement”), were voted upon at its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 3, 2023.
Election of Director Nominees Listed in the Proxy Statement
Each director nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:
|Shares For
|Shares Against
|Abstain
|Broker Non-vote
|Peter A. Dea
|168,404,785
|5,047,161
|130,316
|19,755,443
|Meg A. Gentle
|169,689,545
|3,737,410
|155,307
|19,755,443
|Ralph Izzo
|171,659,752
|1,696,254
|226,256
|19,755,443
|Howard J. Mayson
|170,339,842
|3,107,225
|135,195
|19,755,443
|Brendan M. McCracken
|172,605,556
|825,099
|151,607
|19,755,443
|Lee A. McIntire
|166,563,086
|6,842,816
|176,360
|19,755,443
|Katherine L. Minyard
|171,973,771
|1,444,588
|163,903
|19,755,443
|Steven W. Nance
|172,011,222
|1,397,006
|174,034
|19,755,443
|Suzanne P. Nimocks
|157,900,679
|15,424,515
|257,068
|19,755,443
|George L. Pita
|172,022,482
|1,389,605
|170,175
|19,755,443
|Thomas G. Ricks
|165,904,949
|7,505,652
|171,661
|19,755,443
|Brian G. Shaw
|170,658,576
|2,792,006
|131,680
|19,755,443
Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers
The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers were as follows:
|Shares For
|Shares Against
|Abstain
|Broker Non-vote
|167,308,173
|5,820,963
|453,126
|19,755,443
Advisory Vote on Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers
The results of the non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation of named executive officers, were as follows:
|One-Year
|Two-Years
|Three-Years
|Abstain
|Broker Non-vote
|170,568,567
|127,026
|2,498,008
|388,661
|19,755,443
Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors
The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company’s independent auditors were as follows:
|Shares For
|Shares Against
|Abstain
|Broker Non-vote
|186,757,581
|6,435,087
|145,037
|0
