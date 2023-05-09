Keyera announces voting results from annual meeting

All nominees listed in the Information Circular were elected as directors of Keyera to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the votes are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Jim Bertram 128,196,583 94.53 % 7,419,069 5.47 % Isabelle Brassard 134,947,777 99.51 % 667,875 0.49 % Michael Crothers 134,821,268 99.41 % 794,384 0.59 % Blair Goertzen 135,254,862 99.73 % 360,790 0.27 % Doug Haughey 131,500,264 96.97 % 4,115,388 3.03 % Gianna Manes 133,892,976 98.73 % 1,722,676 1.27 % Michael Norris 133,451,631 98.40 % 2,164,021 1.60 % Thomas O’Connor 135,450,300 99.88 % 165,352 0.12 % Charlene Ripley 134,267,421 99.01 % 1,348,231 0.99 % Dean Setoguchi 135,227,713 99.71 % 387,939 0.29 % Janet Woodruff 134,540,209 99.21 % 1,075,443 0.79 %

All other resolutions at the meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the appointment of auditors and the reconfirmation and approval of Keyera’s Shareholder Rights Plan. The approach to executive compensation, as detailed in the Information Circular, was approved with 96.62% of votes in favour of this resolution. All voting results will be posted under Keyera’s profile at www.sedar.com.