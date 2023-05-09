Keyera announces voting results from annual meeting

All nominees listed in the Information Circular were elected as directors of Keyera to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.
The results of the votes are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
Jim Bertram
|
128,196,583
|
94.53 %
|
7,419,069
|
5.47 %
|
Isabelle Brassard
|
134,947,777
|
99.51 %
|
667,875
|
0.49 %
|
Michael Crothers
|
134,821,268
|
99.41 %
|
794,384
|
0.59 %
|
Blair Goertzen
|
135,254,862
|
99.73 %
|
360,790
|
0.27 %
|
Doug Haughey
|
131,500,264
|
96.97 %
|
4,115,388
|
3.03 %
|
Gianna Manes
|
133,892,976
|
98.73 %
|
1,722,676
|
1.27 %
|
Michael Norris
|
133,451,631
|
98.40 %
|
2,164,021
|
1.60 %
|
Thomas O’Connor
|
135,450,300
|
99.88 %
|
165,352
|
0.12 %
|
Charlene Ripley
|
134,267,421
|
99.01 %
|
1,348,231
|
0.99 %
|
Dean Setoguchi
|
135,227,713
|
99.71 %
|
387,939
|
0.29 %
|
Janet Woodruff
|
134,540,209
|
99.21 %
|
1,075,443
|
0.79 %
All other resolutions at the meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the appointment of auditors and the reconfirmation and approval of Keyera’s Shareholder Rights Plan. The approach to executive compensation, as detailed in the Information Circular, was approved with 96.62% of votes in favour of this resolution. All voting results will be posted under Keyera’s profile at www.sedar.com.