NuVista Energy Ltd. first quarter 2023 operational and financial highlights

BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. As the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Any references in this press release to initial production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will continue production and decline thereafter. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for NuVista.

Basis of presentation

Unless otherwise noted, the financial data presented in this press release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) also known as International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). The reporting and measurement currency is the Canadian dollar. National Instrument 51-101 – “Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities” includes condensate within the product type of natural gas liquids. NuVista has disclosed condensate values separate from natural gas liquids herein as NuVista believes it provides a more accurate description of NuVista’s operations and results therefrom.

Production split for Boe/d amounts referenced in the press release are as follows:

Reference Total Boe/d Natural Gas

% Condensate

% NGLs

% Q1 2023 production guidance 71,000 – 74,000 61 % 30 % 9 % Q1 2023 actual production 71,209 59 % 32 % 9 % 2023 annual production guidance 79,000 – 83,000 62 % 29 % 9 %

Advisory regarding forward-looking information and statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “will”, “expects”, “believe”, “plans”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements, including management’s assessment of: NuVista’s future focus, strategy, plans, opportunities and operations; our plans to continue to balance debt repayment, increasing adjusted funds flow through disciplined production and growth; NuVista’s financial strength entering into 2023; our ability to continue to deliver on our value-adding growth strategy, reduce net debt and return capital to shareholders; our ESG plans and commitment targets and expected results from our ESG initiatives; the quality of NuVista’s assets; the expected depth and quality in undeveloped reserves; our ability to create both short and long term value for our shareholders; our expectations regarding free adjusted funds flow in 2023; guidance with respect to 2023 capital expenditures amounts, spending timing and allocation; our expectations that the cost inflation we have encountered over the past year will ease through the coming summer; revised guidance with respect to 2023 production and production mix; the anticipated timing of release of our second quarter production guidance; expectations with respect to future net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio; the expected benefits of our financial commodity hedges and diversified natural gas sales portfolio; plans to direct additional available adjusted funds flow towards a disciplined balance of return of capital to shareholders and debt reduction; future commodity prices; anticipated increases in well costs; anticipated timing of bringing the new pad in the Pipestone area inline and the anticipated benefits thereof; expectations regarding 2023 free adjusted funds flow; plans to maximize free adjusted funds flow and the return of capital to shareholders; the ability to re-evaluate the uses of free adjusted funds flow and anticipating outcomes thereof; the future capacity of our facilities and positive impact to corporate netbacks; that we will generate free adjusted funds flow while reducing net debt; NuVista’s future realized gas prices; the timing of release of our corporate presentation; the effect of our financial, commodity, and natural gas risk management strategy and market diversification; the satisfaction of the NCIB and the anticipated effects of common share repurchases thereunder; the anticipated timing of completion of the NCIB; approval of the NCIB renewal and subsequent repurchases thereunder; 2023 drilling and completion plans, timing and expected results; our ability to manage the capital program in an inflationary price environment and the ability to continue adding significant value and improvement. Statements relating to “reserves” are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

By their nature, forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond NuVista’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, current and future commodity prices and inflation rates, the impact of ongoing global events including European tensions, with respect to commodity prices, currency and interest rates, anticipated production rates, borrowing, operating and other costs and adjusted funds flow, allocation and amount of capital expenditures and the results therefrom, anticipated reserves and the imprecision of reserve estimates, the performance of existing wells, the success obtained in drilling new wells, the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities, access to infrastructure and markets, competition from other industry participants, availability of qualified personnel or services and drilling and related equipment, stock market volatility, effects of regulation by governmental agencies including changes in environmental regulations, tax laws and royalties, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal sources and bank and equity markets, that we will be able to execute our 2023 drilling plans as expected, our ability to carry-out our 2023 production and capital guidance as expected and including, without limitation, those risks considered under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Information Form. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. NuVista’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements, or if any of them do so, what benefits NuVista will derive therefrom. NuVista has included the forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on NuVista’s future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. NuVista disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This press release also contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) about NuVista’s prospective results of operations including, without limitation, its ability to repay debt, expectations with respect to future net debt to adjusted funds flow ratios, projected adjusted funds flows at current strip prices, capital expenditures and corporate netbacks, which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth above. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on FOFI. NuVista’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these FOFI, or if any of them do so, what benefits NuVista will derive therefrom. NuVista has included the FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on NuVista’s future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

These forward-looking statements and FOFI are made as of the date of this press release and NuVista disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements and FOFI, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities law.

Non-GAAP and other financial measures

This press release uses various specified financial measures (as such terms are defined in National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP Disclosure and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (“NI 51-112“)) including “non-GAAP financial measures”, “non-GAAP ratios”, “capital management measures” and “supplementary financial measures” (as such terms are defined in NI 51-112), which are described in further detail below. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and shareholders as the measures provide increased transparency and the ability to better analyze performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

Non-GAAP financial measures

NI 52-112 defines a non-GAAP financial measure as a financial measure that: (i) depicts the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of an entity; (ii) with respect to its composition, excludes an amount that is included in, or includes an amount that is excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the entity; (iii) is not disclosed in the financial statements of the entity; and (iv) is not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. Investors are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable IFRS measures as indicators of NuVista’s performance. Set forth below are descriptions of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release.

NuVista has added the Non-GAAP financial measure of “net capital expenditures” which includes proceeds received on property dispositions which will be reinvested into the Company’s development plans. The use of “net capital expenditures” more closely aligns with the most directly comparable GAAP measure of cash used in investing activities and incorporates funds reinvested from property dispositions which more accurately reflects the Company’s strategic plan. The definition of “free adjusted funds flow” has been revised to include “net capital expenditures” rather than “capital expenditures” which did not include the reinvestment of disposition proceeds.

Capital expenditures

Capital expenditures are equal to cash used in investing activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital, other asset expenditures and proceeds on property dispositions. NuVista considers capital expenditures to be a useful measure of cash flow used for capital reinvestment.

The following table provides a reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure of capital expenditures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure of cash used in investing activities for the period:

Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands) 2023 2022 Cash used in investing activities (143,773 ) (126,522 ) Changes in non-cash working capital (35,597 ) 6,558 Other asset expenditures 9,500 — Proceeds on property disposition (26,000 ) — Capital expenditures (195,870 ) (119,964 )

Net capital expenditures

Net capital expenditures are equal to cash used in investing activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital, and other asset expenditures. The Company includes funds used for property acquisition or proceeds from property dispositions within net capital expenditures as these transactions are part of its development plans. NuVista considers net capital expenditures to be a useful measure of cash flow used for capital reinvestment.

The following table provides a reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure of net capital expenditures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure of cash used in investing activities for the period:

Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands) 2023 2022 Cash used in investing activities (143,773 ) (126,522 ) Changes in non-cash working capital (35,597 ) 6,558 Other asset expenditures 9,500 — Net capital expenditures (169,870 ) (119,964 )

Free adjusted funds flow

Free adjusted funds flow is adjusted funds flow less net capital expenditures and asset retirement expenditures. Each of the components of free adjusted funds flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to disclosures under the headings “Capital management measures” and “Capital expenditures” for a description of each component of free adjusted funds flow. Management uses free adjusted funds flow as a measure of the efficiency and liquidity of its business, measuring its funds available for additional capital allocation to manage debt levels, pay dividends, and return capital to shareholders. By removing the impact of current period net capital and asset retirement expenditures, management believes this measure provides an indication of the funds the Company has available for future capital allocation decisions.

The following table sets out our free adjusted funds flow compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measure of cash provided by operating activities less cash used in investing activities for the period:

Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands) 2023 2022 Cash provided by operating activities 215,221 162,442 Cash used in investing activities (143,773 ) (126,522 ) Excess cash provided by operating activities over cash used in investing activities 71,448 35,920 Adjusted funds flow 207,464 189,869 Net capital expenditures (169,870 ) (119,964 ) Asset retirement expenditures (9,693 ) (5,568 ) Free adjusted funds flow 27,901 64,337

Non-GAAP ratios

NI 52-112 defines a non-GAAP ratio as a financial measure that: (i) is in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation; (ii) has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components; and (iii) is not disclosed in the financial statements of the entity. Set forth below is a description of the non-GAAP ratios used in this press release.

These non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. Investors are cautioned that these ratios should not be construed as alternatives to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable IFRS measures as indicators of NuVista’s performance.

Non-GAAP ratios presented on a “per Boe” basis may also be considered to be supplementary financial measures (as such term is defined in NI 51-112).

Operating netback and corporate netback (“netbacks”), per Boe

NuVista calculated netbacks per Boe by dividing the netbacks by total production volumes sold in the period. Each of operating netback and corporate netback are non-GAAP financial measures. Operating netback is calculated as petroleum and natural gas revenues including realized financial derivative gains/losses, less royalties, transportation expense and operating expense. Corporate netback is operating netback less general and administrative expense, cash share-based compensation expense, financing costs excluding accretion expense, and current tax expense.

Management believes both operating and corporate netbacks are key industry benchmarks and measures of operating performance for NuVista that assists management and investors in assessing NuVista’s profitability, and are commonly used by other petroleum and natural gas producers. The measurement on a Boe basis assists management and investors with evaluating NuVista’s operating performance on a comparable basis.

Capital management measures

NI 52-112 defines a capital management measure as a financial measure that: (i) is intended to enable an individual to evaluate an entity’s objectives, policies and processes for managing the entity’s capital; (ii) is not a component of a line item disclosed in the primary financial statements of the entity; (iii) is disclosed in the notes to the financial statements of the entity; and (iv) is not disclosed in the primary financial statements of the entity.

Please refer to Note 15 “Capital Management” in NuVista’s condensed consolidated interim financial statements for additional disclosure net debt and adjusted funds flow, and net debt to annualized first quarter adjusted funds flow ratio, each of which are capital management measures used by the Company in this press release.

NuVista calculated net debt to annualized first quarter adjusted funds flow ratio by dividing net debt by the annualized adjusted funds flow for the first quarter.

Supplementary financial measure

This press release may contain certain supplementary financial measures. NI 52-112 defines a supplementary financial measure as a financial measure that: (i) is intended to be disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of an entity; (ii) is not disclosed in the financial statements of the entity; (iii) is not a non-GAAP financial measure; and (iv) is not a non-GAAP ratio.

NuVista calculates “adjusted funds flow per share” by dividing adjusted funds flow for a period by the number of weighted average common shares of NuVista for the specified period.

