Suncor Energy reports voting results from annual general meeting

Calgary, Alberta – Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) held its Annual General Meeting in Calgary today. A total of 907,152,053 shares (approximately 68.50% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

Shareholders elected the following thirteen board members (twelve of whom are independent), with shares represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

Ian R. Ashby 99.83% Patricia M. Bedient 99.02% Russell K. Girling 98.91% Jean Paul Gladu 99.16% Dennis M. Houston 99.41% Richard M. Kruger 99.83% Brian P. MacDonald 98.63% Lorraine Mitchelmore 94.19% Daniel Romasko 99.82% Christopher R. Seasons 99.84% M. Jacqueline Sheppard 99.76% Eira M. Thomas 98.09% Michael M. Wilson 97.92%

Shareholders appointed KPMG LLP as Suncor’s auditors.

Management’s approach to executive compensation (say on pay) disclosed in Suncor’s management proxy circular dated March 24, 2023 was approved with 96.42% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

The resolution requesting Suncor produce a report outlining how its capital expenditure plans align with its 2030 emission reductions target and its 2050 net zero target was denied with 82.29% of shares represented at the meeting voting against the proposal, in line with management’s recommendation.

Note: the biographies of Board members and further details about Suncor’s corporate governance practices are available at suncor.com.

An archive of the webcast of the meeting will be available for the next 90 days at suncor.com/webcasts.

