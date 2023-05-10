Exclusive Interview: Driving a culture of operational excellence at Vale

Quoc Hao Mach, Operational Excellence Manager at Vale, says that cultural transformation has been a critical part of operational excellence at the company and that people factors are usually the most important, and sometimes neglected, component of operational excellence.

“You need to remember that you’re not dealing with statistics or Six Sigma; you’re dealing with people,” he says.

In this interview, Quoc Hao Mach speaks what operational excellence looks like at Vale, the challenges of changing culture and offers suggestions on how to connect operational excellence to workers’ day-to-day routine.

