Surge Energy Inc. announces annual general meeting voting results

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % James Pasieka Marion Burnyeat 33,553,225 32,526,017 99.36% 99.28% 208,736 235,944 0.64% 0.72% Paul Colborne Daryl Gilbert Michelle Gramatke 32,544,010 32,530,078 30,334,494 99.33% 99.29% 92.59% 217,951 231,883 2,427,467 0.67% 0.71% 7.41% Robert Leach Allison Maher 30,335,795 29,201,853 92.59% 89.13% 2,426,166 3,560,108 7.41% 10.87% P. Daniel O’Neil 32,552,993 99.36 % 208,968 0.64 % Murray Smith 31,398,449 95.84 % 1,363,512 4.16 %

In addition, the shareholders also approved the fixing of directors to be elected at the Meeting at nine (9).

The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.