Athabasca Oil Corporation announces results from 2023 annual shareholder meeting

CALGARY, Alberta – Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX: ATH) (“Athabasca” or the “Company”) announces that all matters presented for approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held May 11, 2023 have been fully authorized and approved. The items on the agenda included fixing the number of directors to be elected at seven, electing seven proposed director nominees and the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors.

The results of the voting, inclusive of all votes cast and proxies received for each director nominee, which was conducted by ballot, are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld No. % No. % Ronald Eckhardt 197,984,019 98.9% 2,174,482 1.1% Angela Avery 199,664,010 99.8% 494,491 0.2% Bryan Begley 195,028,044 97.4% 5,130,457 2.6% Robert Broen 199,578,446 99.7% 580,055 0.3% John Festival 182,719,877 91.3% 17,438,624 8.7% Marty Proctor 197,394,430 98.6% 2,764,071 1.4% Marnie Smith 199,395,856 99.6% 762,645 0.4%



About Athabasca Oil Corporation

Athabasca Oil Corporation is a Canadian energy company with a focused strategy on the development of thermal and light oil assets. Situated in Alberta’s Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the Company has amassed a significant land base of extensive, high quality resources. Athabasca’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “ATH”. For more information, visit www.atha.com.