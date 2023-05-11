Bonterra Energy Corp. announces first quarter 2023 results

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

As at and for the three months ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 ($000s except $ per share) FINANCIAL Revenue – realized oil and gas sales 77,263 87,154 91,542 Funds flow(1)(2) 29,342 41,145 47,092 Per share – basic 0.79 1.13 1.34 Per share – diluted 0.79 1.10 1.28 Cash flow from operations 24,018 35,494 40,942 Per share – basic 0.65 0.97 1.16 Per share – diluted 0.64 0.95 1.11 Net earnings 7,640 17,264 10,519 Per share – basic 0.21 0.47 0.30 Per share – diluted 0.20 0.46 0.29 Capital expenditures 60,223 12,642 32,169 Total assets 963,890 919,682 965,969 Net debt(3) 183,674 149,831 260,670 Bank debt 12,388 17,601 138,384 Shareholders’ equity 488,762 479,839 405,148 OPERATIONS Light oil -bbl per day 7,068 6,764 7,356 -average price ($ per bbl) 95.71 105.59 110.41 NGLs -bbl per day 1,155 1,209 996 -average price ($ per bbl) 54.54 59.38 63.02 Conventional natural gas -MCF per day 31,448 30,101 29,609 -average price ($ per MCF) 3.78 5.36 4.80 Total barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE)(4) 13,464 12,989 13,287

(1) Funds flow is not a recognized measure under IFRS. For these purposes, the Company defines funds flow as funds provided by operations including proceeds from sale of investments and investment income received excluding the effects of changes in non-cash working capital items and decommissioning expenditures settled. (2) Not included in funds flow for the three months ended March 31, 2023 is the use of $3.8 million (December 31, 2022 – $2.9 million, March 31, 2022- $Nil) of investment tax credits (“ITC”) to settle federal income tax payable. These ITCs would decrease cash taxes owing and increase funds flow to $33,143,000 (December 31, 2022 – $44,084,000, March 31, 2022 – $47,092,000). (3) Net debt is not a recognized measure under IFRS. The Company defines net debt as current liabilities less current assets plus long-term bank debt, subordinated debt, subordinated debentures and subordinated term debt. (4) BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 MCF: 1 bbl is based on an energy conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.



FINANCIAL & OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

in Q1 2023 averaged 13,464 BOE per day, four percent higher than Q4 2022, driven by an active, front-loaded capital program along with the reactivation of wells that had been shut-in during the previous quarter. Record production levels were realized subsequent to quarter end, with field estimate production volumes averaging 15,400 BOE per day 1 during the month of April, stemming from the success of the Company’s Q1 2023 drilling program.

of per BOE in Q1 2023 were comparable to Q1 2022 but increased nine percent from the previous quarter. With significantly reduced capital spending and field activity planned in Q2 2023 compared to Q1 2023, along with higher expected average production, the Company anticipates operating costs per BOE to return to lower levels in the second quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $60.2 million in Q1 2023, 87 percent higher than the same quarter in 2022, with $48.4 million directed to the drilling of 22 gross (20.6 net) operated wells and the completion, equip and tie-in of 15 gross (14.2 net) operated wells, $3.7 million directed to expanding a wholly-owned gas plant to alleviate processing capacity limitations, and an additional $8.1 million allocated to related infrastructure, recompletions and non-operated capital programs Seven (6.4 net) remaining wells drilled in Q1 2023 were placed on production in early Q2 2023, contributing to the record field estimate production volumes realized in April.

_________________________________ 1 April 2023 volumes were comprised of 8,200 bbl/d light and medium crude oil, 1,328 bbl/d NGLs and 35,284 mcf/d of conventional natural gas.

2 Non-IFRS measure. See advisories later in this press release.



QUARTER IN REVIEW

The first quarter of 2023 was an extremely active period operationally and included the efficient execution of Bonterra’s Q1 winter drilling and completions program, the reactivation of off-line wells, and capital directed to the expansion of the Company’s wholly owned gas plant to increase Bonterra’s throughput processing capacity. The combination of these efforts contributed to average production of 13,464 BOE per day in Q1 2023, a four percent increase over Q4 2022 and one percent over Q1 2022, and directly drove Bonterra’s ability to realize record field estimate production volumes of 15,400 BOE per day for the month of April, 2023.

Although Bonterra’s more active capital program contributed to slightly higher planned net debt at the end of the quarter relative to year end 2022, the first quarter operational performance positions the Company with strong momentum to build on for the balance of 2023. The Company anticipates significantly reduced capital spending and field activity combined with higher average production in Q2 2023 compared to Q1 2023, driving a projected reduction in net debt in the second and third quarters of 2023 with lower operating costs per BOE.

Revenue, Netbacks and Funds Flow

The Company’s realized oil and natural gas sales in Q1 2023 totaled $77.3 million, reflecting strong production volumes with lower realized commodity prices relative to both the previous quarter and the same period in 2022. Oil and liquids revenue represented 86 percent of the Company’s total realized oil and gas sales in Q1 2023, and contributed to field and cash netbacks1 of $34.90 per BOE and $24.21 per BOE, respectively, with field and cash netbacks that were 19 and 30 percent lower, respectively, compared to the previous quarter. Revenue and netbacks were muted by lower realized commodity prices in the quarter as global supply and demand imbalances caused downward pressure on oil prices, while a warmer winter in North America reduced natural gas demand into a period of growing supply from increased drilling activity, leading to a sharp price decline. The Company realized average prices of $95.71 per bbl for oil, $54.54 per bbl for NGL, and $3.78 per mcf for natural gas, declines of nine, eight and 29 percent from the previous quarter, respectively. The combination of pricing and production supported the generation of $29.3 million of funds flow1 ($0.79 per diluted share) in the quarter, a 29 percent decrease from Q4 2022.

Successful Capital Program

Bonterra’s Q1 2023 capital program was executed safely and efficiently, with approximately 80 percent allocated to drilling and completions activities across its high-quality, light oil weighted Cardium asset base. Capital expenditures totaled $60.2 million in the quarter, with $48.4 million directed to the drilling of 22 gross (20.6 net) operated wells and the completion, equip and tie-in of 15 gross (14.2 net) operated wells. Of the wells drilled in Q1 2023, seven (6.4 net) have since been completed and placed on production in April, resulting in record field estimate volumes for the month. Bonterra also invested $3.6 million of its quarterly capital into expanding a wholly owned gas plant with the goal of eliminating current processing capacity limitations to support continued growth, while the remaining $8.1 million was directed to related infrastructure, recompletions and non-operated capital expenditures.

In concert with the active drilling and completions program, the Company continued to advance its abandonment and reclamation program with support of the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program (“SRP”), by investing $4.2 million resulting in the abandonment of 46.2 net wells and 36 pipelines during Q1 2023. By the end of 2023, Bonterra expects that approximately 80 percent of all wells across the portfolio which are not expected to provide future economic contribution will have been abandoned.

Also during the quarter, Bonterra released its second Sustainability Report, following the guidance provided by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework and guidance provided by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). The report highlights the Company’s success across environmental, social and governance initiatives through 2022, including Bonterra’s successful reduction of 26,000 tonnes of CO 2 annually, the equivalent of removing 5,650 cars from the road for one year.

OUTLOOK

Following on a successful first quarter of 2023, Bonterra is pleased to reaffirm its previously released 2023 guidance:

Annual production volumes averaging between 13,500 and 13,700 BOE per day 1 in 2023, weighted approximately 60 percent to oil and liquids;

in 2023, weighted approximately 60 percent to oil and liquids; Year-over-year expected exit rate growth exceeding 10 percent, reflecting planned 2023 exit volumes between 14,100 and 14,400 BOE per day 2 ;

; Capital expenditure budget ranging from $120 to $125 million in 2023, allocated approximately 75 percent to drilling and completing new Cardium wells in Pembina and Willesden Green, with the balance directed to facilities, pipelines and a continued commitment to ongoing abandonment and reclamation activities; and

to in 2023, allocated approximately 75 percent to drilling and completing new Cardium wells in Pembina and Willesden Green, with the balance directed to facilities, pipelines and a continued commitment to ongoing abandonment and reclamation activities; and Corporate funds flow ranging from $170 to $175 million , resulting in free funds flow3 of approximately $45 to $50 million in 2023 (assuming US$74.85 WTI price for the remaining three quarters), which is expected to drive continued improvement in leverage metrics and a year-end net debt to EBITDA3 ratio of 0.7 times.

Update on Current Alberta Wildfire Situation

Bonterra is actively monitoring the wildfire situation near to its operations in the Pembina area within Brazeau County. The Company has approximately 2,400 boe/d awaiting reactivation once access becomes available.

Bonterra wishes to thank its dedicated staff and emergency responders for their tireless efforts dealing with the wildfire situation and the Company sends thoughts and best wishes to everyone affected.

________________________________ 1 2023 volumes are anticipated to be comprised of 7,000 bbl/d light and medium crude oil, 1,200 bbl/d NGLs and 32,400 mcf/d of conventional natural gas based on a midpoint of 13,600 BOE/d. 2 Exit 2023 volumes are anticipated to be comprised of 7,428 bbl/d light and medium crude oil, 1,223 bbl/d NGLs and 33,593 mcf/d of conventional natural gas based on a midpoint of 14,250 BOE/d. 3 Non-IFRS measure. See advisories later in this press release.



Focusing on Sustainability

As a means of further supporting Bonterra’s stability during periods of continued market volatility, protecting future cash flows and aiming to diversify the Company’s commodity price exposure, hedges have been layered on approximately 30 percent of Bonterra’s expected crude oil and natural gas production through the end of December 2023. For the balance of 2023, Bonterra has secured the following:

WTI prices between $50.00 USD to $103.30 USD per bbl on 2,183 bbls per day, with a WTI to Edmonton par differential at prices between approximately $3.50 USD to $4.95 USD per barrel on 998 bbls per day; and

to per bbl on 2,183 bbls per day, with a WTI to par differential at prices between approximately to per barrel on 998 bbls per day; and Natural gas prices between $2.50 to $5.00 per GJ on 11,611 GJ per day.

With an increasingly robust financial and operating position, along with a proven track record of operational execution, Bonterra intends to carve a new path forward towards the implementation of a sustainable dividend-paying business model by the end of 2023. In support of this strategy, the Company will continue to actively pursue accretive acquisitions that can bolster production, expand the drilling inventory, contribute to free cash flow generation and further enhance the balance sheet. Based on Bonterra’s current projections at strip pricing, the Company forecasts having minimal bank debt and being in a position to fund its capital expenditures and dividends, while still generating free cash flow.

As one of Canada’s longest standing and most resilient junior oil and gas companies, Bonterra has established a strong position from which to build. In addition to benefiting from a moderate annual production decline rate, an extensive inventory of economically viable undrilled locations, and a strategic hedging program to reinforce economics, the Company intends to continue focusing on enhancing financial flexibility and undertaking safe, responsible and efficient operations to achieve measured growth.

Bonterra again wishes to sincerely thank Mr. George Fink, former founder, CEO and Director, for his contributions, vision and leadership of the Company over the past 25 years as he will not be standing for re-election at the Company’s upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 18, 2023. The Board has conferred on Mr. Fink the honorary title of Director Emeritus, which will take effect immediately following his formal retirement from the Board, and enable the Company to benefit from his insight, advice and guidance.

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, focused on its strategy of long-term, sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders. The Company’s shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BNE”.

Cautionary Statements

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

Throughout this release the Company uses the terms “funds flow”, “free funds flow”, “net debt”, “field netback” and “cash netback” to analyze operating performance, which are not standardized measures recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These measures are commonly utilized in the oil and gas industry and are considered informative by management, shareholders and analysts. These measures may differ from those made by other companies and accordingly may not be comparable to such measures as reported by other companies.

The Company defines funds flow as funds provided by operations including proceeds from sale of investments and investment income received excluding effects of changes in non-cash working capital items and decommissioning expenditures settled. Free funds flow is defined as funds flow less dividends paid to shareholders, capital and decommissioning expenditures settled. Net debt is defined as long-term subordinated term debt, subordinated debentures and bank debt plus working capital deficiency (current liabilities less current assets). Field netback is defined as revenue and realized risk management contract gain (loss) minus royalties and operating expenses divided by total BOEs for the period. Cash netback is defined as Field netback less interest expense and general and administrative expense divided by total BOEs for the period. Net debt to twelve-month trailing cash flow ratio is defined as net debt at the end of the period divided by cash flow for the trailing twelve months.