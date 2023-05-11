Crew Energy announces annual meeting results for election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta – Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR; OTCQB: CWEGF) (“Crew” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented, liquids rich natural gas producer operating in the world-class Montney play in northeast British Columbia (“NE BC”), is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of directors at our annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2023 (the “Meeting“). Each of the seven nominees proposed by Crew and as set forth in the Information Circular – Proxy Statement provided to shareholders in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors, with common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual nominees as follows:

Nominee Name Votes For (%) Votes Withheld (%)

John A. Brussa 90.52% 9.48% Gail A. Hannon 98.45% 1.55% John M. Hooks 92.22% 7.78% Karen A. Nielsen 99.65% 0.35% Ryan A. Shay 97.06% 2.94% Dale O. Shwed 98.91% 1.09% Brad A. Virbitsky 99.46% 0.54%

For complete voting results, please see the Company’s Report of Voting Results which will be available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

