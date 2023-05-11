Headwater Exploration Inc. announces results of annual shareholder meeting

On a vote by ballot, each of the following ten nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Headwater:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes

Withheld Devery Corbin Elected 148,100,724 (99.8%) 330,974 (0.2%) Elena Dumitrascu Elected 147,295,573 (99.2%) 1,136,125 (0.8%) Chandra Henry Elected 142,230,444 (95.8%) 6,201,254 (4.2%) Jason Jaskela Elected 142,350,912 (95.9%) 6,080,786 (4.1%) Phillip R. Knoll Elected 147,719,059 (99.5 %) 712,639 (0.5%) Stephen Larke Elected 142,546,347 (96.0%) 5,885,351 (4.0%) Kevin Olson Elected 147,640,409 (99.5 %) 791,289 (0.5%) David Pearce Elected 142,543,615 (96.0 %) 5,888,083 (4.0%) Neil Roszell Elected 141,440,231 (95.3%) 6,991,467 (4.7%) Kam Sandhar Elected 147,427,184 (99.3 %) 1,004,514 (0.7%)

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as the auditors of Headwater with 99.9% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of their appointment.

The resolution to accept Headwater’s approach to executive compensation was approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, with 98.6% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

SOURCE Headwater Exploration Inc.

