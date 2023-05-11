Headwater Exploration Inc. announces results of annual shareholder meeting

On a vote by ballot, each of the following ten nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Headwater:
|
Nominee
|
Outcome of Vote
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Devery Corbin
|
Elected
|
148,100,724
(99.8%)
|
330,974
(0.2%)
|
Elena Dumitrascu
|
Elected
|
147,295,573
(99.2%)
|
1,136,125
(0.8%)
|
Chandra Henry
|
Elected
|
142,230,444
(95.8%)
|
6,201,254
(4.2%)
|
Jason Jaskela
|
Elected
|
142,350,912
(95.9%)
|
6,080,786
(4.1%)
|
Phillip R. Knoll
|
Elected
|
147,719,059
(99.5 %)
|
712,639
(0.5%)
|
Stephen Larke
|
Elected
|
142,546,347
(96.0%)
|
5,885,351
(4.0%)
|
Kevin Olson
|
Elected
|
147,640,409
(99.5 %)
|
791,289
(0.5%)
|
David Pearce
|
Elected
|
142,543,615
(96.0 %)
|
5,888,083
(4.0%)
|
Neil Roszell
|
Elected
|
141,440,231
(95.3%)
|
6,991,467
(4.7%)
|
Kam Sandhar
|
Elected
|
147,427,184
(99.3 %)
|
1,004,514
(0.7%)
KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as the auditors of Headwater with 99.9% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of their appointment.
The resolution to accept Headwater’s approach to executive compensation was approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, with 98.6% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.
SOURCE Headwater Exploration Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/11/c4980.html