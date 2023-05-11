Ovintiv announces release of 2022 sustainability seport

– This news release contains certain forward-looking statements or information (collectively, FLS) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements that relate to the anticipated future activities or expectations of the Company are FLS. FLS in this news release include, but are not limited to: expectations of plans, strategies and objectives of the Company, including planned ESG initiatives; the anticipated success of, and benefits from, technology and innovation; the ability of the Company to meet and maintain certain targets, including with respect to emissions-related and ESG performance. FLS involve certain assumptions and are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These assumptions include: the assumptions contained herein; data contained in key modeling statistics; and expectations and projections made in light of the Company’s historical experience. Risks and uncertainties include: our ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet obligations; commodity price volatility; uncertainties, costs, and risks involved in our operations, including hazards and risks incidental to the drilling, completion, production and transportation of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; ability to secure adequate transportation and storage for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; potential curtailments of gathering, transportation or refining operations, including resulting storage constraints or widening price differentials; business interruption, property and casualty losses or unexpected technical difficulties; counterparty and credit risk; impact of changes in credit rating and access to liquidity, including costs thereof; risks in marketing operations; risks associated with technology; risks associated with lawsuits, governmental regulations and regulatory actions, including disputes with partners and our ability to timely obtain environmental or other necessary permits; our ability to acquire or find additional reserves; imprecision of reserves estimates and estimates of recoverable quantities; and other risks and uncertainties as described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10- K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and as described from time to time in its other periodic filings as filed on EDGAR and SEDAR. The above assumptions, risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Actual future results may vary materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in our FLS and such statements may not occur. Although the Company believes such FLS are reasonable, FLS should be understood to be only predictions and statements of our current beliefs; they are not guarantees of performance. FLS are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any FLS.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304

investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252