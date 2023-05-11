Rubellite Energy Inc. reports first quarter 2023 financial and operating results, provides operations update and full year 2023 guidance

Select financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Rubellite’s unaudited condensed interim financial statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, which are available through the Company’s website at www.rubelliteenergy.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
FIRST QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
- Achieved first quarter conventional heavy oil sales production of 2,990 bbl/d, exceeding the Company’s guidance range of 2,800 to 2,900 bbl/d. First quarter volumes represented a 139% increase compared to the same period in 2022 and a 37% increase from Q4 2022.
- Invested $19.5 million in exploration and development capital expenditures(1), excluding land purchases, in line with guidance of $17 to $20 million. Development drilling of $8.1 million related to the drilling of five (5.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal wells at Figure lake, with all five of the wells contributing to sales production by the end of the quarter. An additional $4.7 million was spent on step-out drilling activities at Figure Lake while Northern exploration spending totaled $6.7 million to drill one (0.5 net) well at Dawson and two (2.0 net) wells at Peavine.
- Successfully acquired 22.0 net sections of prospective land at Figure Lake, which included 20.0 net sections under a Land Acquisition and Drilling Agreement with the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement. During the first quarter, Rubellite drilled one (1.0 net) well and spud an additional one (1.0 net) well as part of the Figure Lake extension onto the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement lands to partially fulfill the Company’s four well drilling agreement prior to February 14, 2024.
- Generated adjusted funds flow(1) of $9.7 million ($0.18 per share) in the first quarter of 2023. First quarter adjusted funds flow represented a 152% increase compared to the same period in 2022 and a 19% increase from Q4 2022. Net cash flows from operating activities were $9.3 million in the first quarter of 2023.
- Generated net income of $1.7 million ($0.03/share) in the first quarter of 2023.
- Net debt(1) was $20.9 million at March 31, 2023, with a net debt to Q1 2023 annualized adjusted funds flow(1) ratio of 0.5 times. The Company successfully closed its previously announced $20.0 million flow-through share financing on March 28, 2023, resulting in the issuance of 7.0 million flow-through shares at an issue price of $2.85 per share.
- Rubellite had available liquidity(1) at March 31, 2023 of $31.5 million, comprised of the $40.0 million borrowing limit of Rubellite’s first lien credit facility, less current borrowings of $16.0 million and cash and cash equivalents of $7.5 million.
OPERATIONS UPDATE
At Figure Lake, a total of six (6.0 net) multi-lateral wells were rig released during the first quarter. Development drilling operations were focused on two existing pads, adding two (2.0 net) horizontal multi-lateral wells to the pad at 9-23-63-18W4 (the “9-23 Pad”) and two (2.0 net) horizontal multi-lateral wells on the pad to the west at 3-26-63-18W4 (the “3-26 Pad”). The two wells on the 9-23 Pad rig released in January continued to perform significantly above the IP30 of 116 bbl/d for the Figure Lake type curve(1), averaging 231 bbl/d and 259 bbl/d respectively during their IP30 periods and 233 and 234 for their IP60 periods. Positive results continued from the offsetting 3-26 Pad, with the two wells rig released during the first quarter recording IP30 period average rates of 117 bbl/d (20% shorter multi-lateral open hole than the Figure Lake type curve(1)) and 147 bbl/d respectively and these wells are also continuing to track above the Figure Lake type curve(1). Performance from these recent Figure Lake development wells continues to be positive and will be monitored to inform future production forecasts as field operations are optimized.
The drilling rig was moved in mid-February to a new Figure Lake pad at 9-31-62-18W4 (the “9-31 Pad”) and a step-out multi-lateral horizontal well was rig released in early March, completed its OBM recovery operations and recorded an IP30 rate of 102 bbl/d. Finally at Figure Lake, one well was rig released in late March and a second well was drilled in early April on a new pad (the “10-19 Pad”) on the Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement acreage acquired in the first quarter of 2023. Both wells on the 10-19 Pad have recovered their OBM load fluid and are within their 30 day initial production period.
The development / infill drilling program at Figure Lake resumed in early May as break-up conditions subsided, allowing for access. The drilling rig returned to the 3-26 Pad to complete the additional three well development program planned for that site. An additional 17 (17.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal wells are expected to be drilled in the vicinity of the development ‘sweet spot’ at Figure Lake over the remainder of 2023.
During the first quarter, Rubellite rig released three (2.5 net) multi-lateral wells in its Northern Exploration Program. The one (0.5 net before payout) exploratory horizontal multi-lateral well at Dawson (5-16-81-16W5) had approximately 7,500 meters of horizontal length as compared to a Figure Lake type curve(1) well with approximately 9,000 meters of horizontal length and recorded an average rate of 81 bbl/d for its 48 days of production before it was shut-in in late March due to winter only access conditions. In April, Rubellite, along with its 50% partner, made its election to drill a second earning well at Dawson prior to April 1, 2024. The Company will continue to review data as information is released and monitor performance from the multiple competitor wells in the Dawson / Seal area to inform its follow-on exploration activity.
At Peavine, the Company shut-in its two exploratory wells as spring break-up approached and will continue to monitor competitor wells in the area to inform further drilling elections on lands under its Farmout and Option Agreement in the Peavine area.
Type curve assumptions are based on the Total Proved plus Probable Undeveloped reserves contained in the McDaniel Reserve Report as disclosed in the Company's Annual Information Form
OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE
Rubellite’s board of directors has approved capital spending(1) for the remainder of 2023 of $30 to $32 million to drill, complete, equip and tie-in an additional 17 (17.0 net) multi-lateral development / step-out wells at Figure Lake and $4 to $6 million to drill up to 3 (2.0 net) multi-lateral Northern exploratory wells. Forecast drilling activities are expected to be funded from adjusted funds flow and the Company’s credit facility.
Factoring in type curve performance from the recent and future drilling program at Figure Lake, production sales volumes are expected to average between 2,900 to 3,100 bbl/d for 2023. Forecast production incorporates the future sales volume impact of the reduced working interest at Marten Hills effective May 1, 2023 related to reaching full payout during the first quarter, and assumes no contribution from the Northern Exploration Program wells that were shut-in due to access for the remainder of 2023.
Capital spending, drilling activity and operational guidance for 2023 is as outlined in the table below:
Full Year 2023 Guidance
Sales Production (bbl/d)
2,900 – 3,100
Development ($ millions)(1)
$43 – $45
Multi-lateral development wells (net)(1)
23.0
Exploration spending ($ millions)(1)
$11 – $13
Exploration wells (net)
4.5
Heavy oil wellhead differential ($/bbl)(1)
$7.00 – $8.00
Royalties (% of revenue)(1)
9.5% – 10.5%
Production & operating costs ($/boe)(1)
$6.00 – $6.50
Transportation costs ($/boe)(1)
$7.50 – $8.00
General & administrative costs ($/boe)(1)
$5.50 – $6.00
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS
Three months ended
($ thousands, except as noted)
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Financial
Oil revenue
17,104
10,876
Net income (loss)
1,699
(9,272)
Per share – basic(1)
0.03
(0.21)
Per share – diluted(1)
0.03
(0.21)
Cash flow from (used in) operating activities
9,285
3,192
Adjusted funds flow(1)
9,682
3,835
Per share – basic(1)
0.18
0.09
Per share – diluted(1)
0.17
0.09
Net debt (asset)
20,920
(10,858)
Capital expenditures(1)
22,061
35,511
Exploration and development
19,512
21,774
Land and acquisitions
2,549
13,737
Wells Drilled(2) – gross (net)
9 / 8.5
11 / 9.5
Common shares outstanding(3) (thousands)
Weighted average – basic
55,060
43,930
Weighted average – diluted
55,550
43,930
End of period
61,826
54,723
Operating
Daily average oil sales production(4) (bbl/d)
2,990
1,251
Average prices
West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) ($US/bbl)
76.11
94.29
Western Canadian Select (“WCS”) ($CAD/bbl)
69.32
101.01
Average Realized oil price(1) ($/bbl)
63.56
96.61
Average Realized oil price after risk management contracts(1) ($/bbl)
64.33
67.57
(2) Well count reflects wells rig released during the period.
(3) Per share amounts are calculated using the weighted average number of basic or diluted common shares.
(4) Conventional heavy oil sales production excludes tank inventory volumes.