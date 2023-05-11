Rubellite Energy Inc. reports first quarter 2023 financial and operating results, provides operations update and full year 2023 guidance

ABOUT RUBELLITE

Rubellite is a Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology. Rubellite has a pure play Clearwater asset base and is pursuing a robust organic growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing environmental, social and governance (ESG) excellence. Additional information on Rubellite can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.rubelliteenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ADVISORIES

BOE VOLUME CONVERSIONS

Barrel of oil equivalent (“boe”) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. In accordance with NI 51-101, a conversion ratio for conventional natural gas of 6 Mcf:1 bbl has been used, which is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, utilizing a conversion on a 6 Mcf:1 bbl basis may be misleading as an indicator of value as the value ratio between conventional natural gas and heavy crude oil, based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil, differ significantly from the energy equivalency of 6 Mcf:1 bbl. A conversion ratio of 1 bbl of heavy crude oil to 1 bbl of NGL has also been used throughout this news release.

ABBREVIATIONS

The following abbreviations used in this news release have the meanings set forth below:

bbl barrels

bbl/d barrels per day

boe barrels of oil equivalent

INITIAL PRODUCTION RATES

Any references in this news release to initial production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons; however, such rates are not determinate of the rates at which such wells will continue production and decline thereafter and are not necessarily indicative of long-term performance or ultimate recovery. Readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for the Company. Such rates are based on field estimates and may be based on limited data available at this time.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Throughout this news release and in other materials disclosed by the Company, Rubellite employs certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position and cash flow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS, such as net income (loss), cash flow from (used in) operating activities, and cash flow from (used in) investing activities, as indicators of Rubellite’s performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Capital Expenditures: Rubellite uses capital expenditures related to exploration and development to measure its capital investments compared to the Company’s annual capital budgeted expenditures. Rubellite’s capital budget excludes acquisition and disposition activities.

The most directly comparable GAAP measure for capital expenditures is cash flow from (used in) investing activities. A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow from (used in) investing activities to capital expenditures, is set forth below:

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash flows used in investing activities (27,722) (28,472) Change in non-cash working capital (5,661) 7,039 Capital expenditures (22,061) (35,511) Property, plant and equipment expenditures (8,103) (21,774) Exploration and evaluation expenditures (13,958) (13,737) Capital expenditures (22,061) (35,511)



Net Debt: Rubellite uses net debt as an alternative measure of outstanding debt. Management considers net debt as an important measure in assessing the liquidity of the Company. Net debt is used by management to assess the Company’s overall debt position and borrowing capacity. Net debt or asset is not a standardized measure and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities.

The following table reconciles working capital and net debt as reported in the Company’s statements of financial position:

As of March 31, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 Current assets 16,542 13,262 Current liabilities (21,209) (28,802) Working capital (surplus) deficiency 4,667 15,540 Risk management contracts – current asset 767 1,437 Risk management contracts – current liability (514) (749) Adjusted working capital (surplus) deficiency 4,920 16,228 Bank indebtedness 16,000 12,000 Net debt (asset) 20,920 28,228



Adjusted funds flow: Adjusted funds flow is calculated based on net cash flows from operating activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital and expenditures on decommissioning obligations since the Company believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items is variable. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations may vary from period to period depending on capital programs and the maturity of Rubellite’s operating areas. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations are managed through the capital budgeting process which considers available adjusted funds flow. Management uses adjusted funds flow and adjusted funds flow per boe as key measures to assess the ability of the Company to generate the funds necessary to finance capital expenditures, expenditures on decommissioning obligations and meet its financial obligations.

Adjusted funds flow is not intended to represent net cash flows from operating activities calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The following table reconciles net cash flows from (used in) operating activities, as reported in the Company’s statements of cash flows, to adjusted funds flow:

Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands, except as noted) 2023 2022 Net cash flows from operating activities 9,285 3,192 Change in non-cash working capital 397 643 Adjusted funds flow 9,682 3,835 Adjusted funds flow per share – basic 0.18 0.09 Adjusted funds flow per share – diluted 0.17 0.09 Adjusted funds flow per boe 35.98 34.06



Net debt to Q1 2023 annualized adjusted funds flows: Net debt to Q1 2023 annualized adjusted funds flows is calculated as net debt/(asset) divided by the annualized adjusted funds flow for the most recently completed quarter. Management considers net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow as a key measure to assess the Company’s ability to fund future capital requirements and/or pay down debt, using the most recent quarters’ results.

Available Liquidity: Available liquidity is defined as the borrowing limit under the Company’s credit facility, plus any cash and cash equivalents, less any borrowings and letters of credit issued under the credit facility. Management uses available liquidity to assess the ability of the Company to finance capital expenditures and expenditures on decommissioning obligations, and to meet its financial obligations.

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Rubellite calculates certain non-GAAP measures per boe as the measure divided by weighted average daily production. Management believes that per boe ratios are a key industry performance measure of operational efficiency and one that provides investors with information that is also commonly presented by other crude oil and natural gas producers. Rubellite also calculates certain non-GAAP measures per share as the measure divided by outstanding common shares.

Average realized oil price after risk management contracts: are calculated as the average realized price less the realized gain or loss on risk management contracts.

Adjusted funds flow per share: adjusted funds flow per share is calculated using the weighted average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding used in calculating net income (loss) per share.

Adjusted funds flow per boe: Adjusted funds flow per boe is calculated as adjusted funds flow divided by total production sold in the period.

Supplementary Financial Measures

“Average realized oil price” is comprised of total oil revenue, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s total sales oil production on a per barrel basis.

“Royalties (percentage of revenue)” is comprised of royalties, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by oil revenue from sales oil production as determined in accordance with IFRS.

“Production and operating costs ($/boe)” is comprised of operating expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s total sales oil production.

“Transportation cost ($/boe)” is comprised of transportation cost, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s total sales oil production.

“General and administrative costs ($/boe)” is comprised of G&A expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s total sales oil production.

“Heavy oil wellhead differential ($/bbl)” represents the differential the company receives for selling its heavy crude oil production relative to the Western Canadian Select reference price (Cdn$/bbl) prior to any price or risk management activities.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information in this news release including management’s assessment of future plans and operations, and including the information contained under the headings “Operations Update” and “Outlook and Guidance” may constitute forward-looking information or statements (together “forward-looking information”) under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements with respect to: future capital expenditures, production and various cost forecasts; the anticipated sources of funds to be used for capital spending; expectations as to drilling activity plans in various areas and the benefits to be derived from such drilling including production growth; expectations respecting Rubellite’s future exploration, development and drilling activities and Rubellite’s business plan; and including the information and statements contained under the heading “Outlook and Guidance” and “About Rubellite”.

Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to vary and in some instances to differ materially from those anticipated by Rubellite and described in the forward-looking information contained in this news release. In particular and without limitation of the foregoing, material factors or assumptions on which the forward-looking information in this news release is based include: the successful operation of the Clearwater assets; forecast commodity prices and other pricing assumptions; forecast production volumes based on business and market conditions; foreign exchange and interest rates; near-term pricing and continued volatility of the market; accounting estimates and judgments; future use and development of technology and associated expected future results; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals; the successful and timely implementation of capital projects; ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet current and future obligations; Rubellite’s ability to operate under the management of Perpetual Energy Inc. pursuant to the management and operating services agreement; the ability of Rubellite to obtain and retain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner, as applicable; the retention of key properties; forecast inflation, supply chain access and other assumptions inherent in Rubellite’s current guidance and estimates; the continuance of existing tax, royalty, and regulatory regimes; the accuracy of the estimates of reserves volumes; ability to access and implement technology necessary to efficiently and effectively operate assets; and the ongoing and future impact of the coronavirus and the war in Ukraine and related sanctions on commodity prices and the global economy, among others.