Canada’s weekly rig count down 7 to 108

Canada averaged 108 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 46% are drilling for natural gas, 41% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, lithium, or potash), and 11% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 77% in Alberta, 20% in BC, 2% in Saskatchewan, and 1% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 38%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 9%, Horizon Drilling with 7%, and Akita Drilling with 6%.

