Oil prices rise as tight supplies compete with economic concerns

Oil prices edged up on Monday as the prospect of tightening supplies due to OPEC+ production cuts and a resumption in U.S. buying for reserves outweighed concerns about fuel demand in top global oil consumers the United States and China.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.79 a barrel, up 70 cents or 1%.

Brent crude futures were up 82 cents or 1.10% to $75.12 a barrel.

Last week, both benchmarks fell for a fourth consecutive week, the longest streak of weekly declines since September 2022, over concerns the United States could enter a recession amid risks of a historic default at the beginning of June.

“With the uneven re-opening in China and concerns that the U.S is facing a growth slowdown at a time when the X-date for the debt ceiling is rapidly approaching, topped off by a rally in the U.S dollar, market sentiment towards crude oil will remain tepid at best,” IG analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Still, global crude supplies could tighten in the second half as OPEC+ – the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia – is making additional output cuts that are reducing sour crude volumes.

The group announced in April that some members would cut output further by around 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd), bringing the total volume of cuts to 3.66 million bpd, according to Reuters calculations.