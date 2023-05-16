Case Study: Increase Revenue With Fractional Marketing

THE CHALLENGE:

A manufacturing company was looking to increase their online visibility, generate leads, and convert those leads into customers. This company had used traditional methods of marketing, such as trade shows and networking, but was relatively new to utilizing digital marketing. Due to their inexperience with digital marketing, they did not want to hire a digital marketing specialist in-house. Also the budget and time spent on training a new hire was far greater than what they were looking to spend on resources.

They knew that they had to begin using more innovation and tools that would not only connect them with their target market, but would help them to determine the ROI of their digital marketing campaigns in order to track its success.

THE SOLUTION:

This company began utilizing ActiveConversion’s Managed Marketing Services (MMS) program to help grow their business and generate leads. The MMS program started with an audit of the company’s existing marketing efforts to identify areas where the company had potential areas where there was room for significant business. Based on the audit, ActiveConversion developed a customized marketing strategy with them, which included a mix of different digital marketing tactics to achieve the company’s goals. These tactics included a mix of services to improve visibility and brand awareness through search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising, email marketing, and digital advertising, all designed to fill their sales funnel. ActiveConversion was able to build targeted mailing lists of new potential customers and develop the specific marketing emails to send to each segmented list.

In conjunction with the ActiveConversion ABM software, which was able to monitor the intent of individual contacts receiving the emails as well as their companies utilizing Account-Based Marketing (ABM) techniques, the company could now determine when a contact received a marketing email and the actions they took on the website following. From this, and continued nurturing, ActiveConversion was able to determine when a contact that was originally on the mailing list was nearing the end of their sales process. The system was also able to pass that contact directly to the company’s sales team to close the sale, while being able to prove that the contact originally came from the segmented lists and emails that were developed.

This tactic of sending marketing emails to segmented lists, nurturing them through the sales cycle, and handing off sales-ready leads resulted in a near six-figure sale immediately that the company would not have been able to win without ActiveConversion’s timely assistance. In addition, this activity helped build an ongoing sales funnel for them, to qualify and compete for business for the sales team.

Perhaps most importantly, the company was able to achieve all of this without expensive hiring and training. By working with ActiveConversion’s embedded experts, the company was able to leverage the expertise of a dedicated advisor and his team of marketing professionals, without having to take on the additional cost, risk and burden of hiring and managing an in-house marketing team.

CONCLUSION:

An MMS program can be a highly effective way for companies to increase revenue, improve ROI, and fill their sales pipeline at a fraction of hiring. By using a Runbook of proven digital marketing tactics with state-of-the-art tools, businesses can increase revenue without having to take on the additional cost and burden of hiring and training in-house marketing or hire additional unproven sales staff.

ActiveConversion has helped hundreds of energy and industrial companies reach their goals. Find out more here: http://activeconversion.com/managed-services/