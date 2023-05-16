Kelt advises of impact of British Columbia wildfires

Calgary, Alberta – Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSX: KEL) (“Kelt” or the “Company”), pursuant to an evacuation order issued as wildfires burn in close proximity to Fort St. John, has safely evacuated all of its personnel in its operating region at Oak, which is approximately 35 kilometres from Fort St. John. As a result, the Company has temporarily shut-in approximately 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (77% gas) since the evening of May 15, 2023. The Company is not aware of any damage or loss to infrastructure. While timing remains uncertain, Kelt is prepared to restart production as soon as it is safe to do so.
Kelt has drilled three of its budgeted five Montney wells at Oak so far in 2023. Drilling operations were currently suspended due to spring break-up and road bans. Kelt expects to drill the remaining two wells in June 2023.