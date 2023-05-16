BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
May. 16 Field Operator (8/6 camp) Roska DBO Fort St John
May. 16 Environmental Scientist (Biology) Summit Calgary
May. 16 Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist Summit Grande Prairie
May. 16 Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist Summit Lloydminster
May. 16 Intermediate Environmental Specialist Summit Calgary
May. 16 Environmental Planner – Team Lead Summit, An earth Services Company Lloydminster
May. 14 SHOP HAND – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
May. 12 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
May. 12 Commissioning Supervisor (2nd Class Power Engineer) Roska DBO Fort St John
May. 12 Remote Plant / Field Operator (15/13 camp) Roska DBO Fort St John
May. 11 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Whitecourt
May. 11 Labourer Strike Group Whitecourt
May. 11 Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician Strike Group All Areas
May. 11 Apprentice Instrumentation Technician Strike Group All Areas
May. 11 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group All Areas
May. 11 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group All Areas
May. 11 CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
May. 10 Maintenance Planner Long Run Exploration Ltd. Calgary
May. 10 Labourer Strike Group Edson
May. 10 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Edson
May. 10 Field Operator Roska DBO Pouce Coupe/ Dawson Creek
May. 10 Gas Plant Operator – Fox Creek, Alberta Roska DBO Fox Creek
May. 10 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
May. 10 CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
May. 10 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
May. 10 CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
May. 9 Crew Truck Lead Strike Group High Level
May. 9 Labourer Strike Group High Level
May. 9 Crew Foreperson Strike Group High Level
May. 9 Heavy Equipment Operator Strike Group High Level
May. 9 Heavy Duty/Automotive Mechanic Strike Group High Level
May. 9 Apprentice Heavy Duty Mechanic Strike Group Red Deer
May. 9 Apprentice Heavy Duty Mechanic Strike Group Edson
May. 9 Executive Assistant Strike Group Calgary
May. 9 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
May. 9 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
May. 9 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John