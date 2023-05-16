Obsidian Energy provides update on impact of Alberta wildfires

Calgary, Alberta – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) (“Obsidian Energy“, the “Company“, “we“, “us” or “our“) provides an update on operations and employees impacted by recent Alberta wildfires.
We continue to monitor the ongoing wildfire situation in Alberta as the protection and safety of our people, local communities, and the environment are of the highest priority. Resulting from further developments with the wildfires, we took the Peace River area fields at Seal, Walrus and Nampa offline on May 12th and shut-in the Peace River Harmon Valley South field on May 14th as a precautionary measure. The Harmon Valley South field is being restarted today as the wildfire threat has moved away from the vicinity. Approximately 1,200 boe/d of production in Peace River will remain temporarily curtailed until the remaining wildfire threat has subsided.
We were able to restore 2,500 boe/d of production in Pembina over the last few days, leaving 8,500 boe/d offline in the area. In total, approximately 9,700 boe/d of production is currently curtailed across Peace River and Pembina due to wildfires. To our knowledge, there has been no damage to the Company’s key assets or infrastructure. The Company will continue to closely monitor the situation as it evolves and provide an update when appropriate.
We continue to support local officials, regulators, and industry partners in the response to the wildfires. We would like to thank our staff, industry partners and emergency responders for their ongoing and tireless work to protect our communities. Our thoughts are with our employees, their families, and our neighbors during this difficult time.