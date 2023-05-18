Bonterra Energy Corp. announces approval of all resolutions at annual & special meeting of shareholders and voting results

Election of Directors

The six director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent John J. Campbell 12,832,074 85.00 % 2,265,296 15.00 % Stacey E. McDonald 12,739,939 84.39 % 2,357,431 15.61 % Patrick G. Oliver 12,835,163 85.02 % 2,262,207 14.98 % Jacqueline R. Ricci 12,739,949 84.39 % 2,357,421 15.61 % D. Michael G. Stewart 14,954,054 99.05 % 143,316 0.95 % Rodger A. Tourigny 12,912,916 85.53 % 2,184,454 14.47 %

Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved by show of hands. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent 14,645,274 95.98 % 613,197 4.02 %

Stock Option Plan

The approval of all unallocated options under the Company’s Stock Option Plan was approved by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 10,077,490 66.75 % 5,019,880 33.25 %

