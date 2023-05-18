Bonterra Energy Corp. announces approval of all resolutions at annual & special meeting of shareholders and voting results

Election of Directors
The six director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
John J. Campbell
|
12,832,074
|
85.00 %
|
2,265,296
|
15.00 %
|
Stacey E. McDonald
|
12,739,939
|
84.39 %
|
2,357,431
|
15.61 %
|
Patrick G. Oliver
|
12,835,163
|
85.02 %
|
2,262,207
|
14.98 %
|
Jacqueline R. Ricci
|
12,739,949
|
84.39 %
|
2,357,421
|
15.61 %
|
D. Michael G. Stewart
|
14,954,054
|
99.05 %
|
143,316
|
0.95 %
|
Rodger A. Tourigny
|
12,912,916
|
85.53 %
|
2,184,454
|
14.47 %
Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved by show of hands. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
14,645,274
|
95.98 %
|
613,197
|
4.02 %
Stock Option Plan
The approval of all unallocated options under the Company’s Stock Option Plan was approved by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
10,077,490
|
66.75 %
|
5,019,880
|
33.25 %
Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, focused on its strategy of long-term, sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders. The Company’s shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BNE.”