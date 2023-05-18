Crescent Point announces 2023 annual meeting of shareholders results

CALGARY, AB – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“the meeting”) on May 18, 2023.
During the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) and approved all other items of business brought before the meeting. Voting results for all resolutions and advisory votes are below.
1. Fixing the Number of Directors
The appointment of nine Board members for the ensuing year was approved. Votes were received as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent
|Against
|Percent
|214,364,168
|99.46 %
|1,166,754
|0.54 %
2. Election of Directors
The nine director nominees were elected. Votes were received as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Withheld
|Percent
|Barbara Munroe
|210,166,111
|97.51 %
|5,364,821
|2.49 %
|Craig Bryksa
|214,019,791
|99.30 %
|1,511,141
|0.70 %
|James E. Craddock
|211,768,386
|98.25 %
|3,762,546
|1.75 %
|John P. Dielwart
|213,095,225
|98.87 %
|2,435,708
|1.13 %
|Mike Jackson
|211,898,374
|98.31 %
|3,632,558
|1.69 %
|Jennifer F. Koury
|210,322,985
|97.58 %
|5,207,948
|2.42 %
|François Langlois
|210,728,974
|97.77 %
|4,801,958
|2.23 %
|Myron M. Stadnyk
|212,815,897
|98.74 %
|2,715,036
|1.26 %
|Mindy Wight
|210,454,595
|97.64 %
|5,076,338
|2.36 %
3. Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Crescent Point’s auditor was approved. Votes were received as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent
|Withheld
|Percent
|224,209,769
|96.81 %
|7,399,009
|3.19 %
4. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The advisory vote to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation was supported by shareholders. Votes were received as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent
|Against
|Percent
|206,803,736
|95.95 %
|8,727,180
|4.05 %
The biographies of Crescent Point’s Board members, details about the Company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices and a recorded webcast from the meeting earlier today are available on www.crescentpointenergy.com. The full terms of each resolution voted on at the meeting can be found in the Company’s latest information circular, which is also available on Crescent Point’s website.
