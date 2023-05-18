Enbridge publishes 22nd Sustainability Report

Progress against ESG goals and commitments continue
CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) today published its 22nd annual Sustainability Report (Report), providing stakeholders with details of progress made in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.
“In 2020, we set ambitious goals across all aspects of E, S and G with clear pathways to achieving them,” said Pete Sheffield, Enbridge Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer. “This year’s Report highlights progress against these goals, aligned with a sustainable growth strategy and our mission to be the first-choice provider of energy for our stakeholders.”
The 2022 Report includes:
- a detailed overview of sources of methane emissions from Enbridge operations along with Company, industry and policy actions to better monitor and mitigate emissions;
- progress on the Company’s Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan, released last September;
- engagement with key suppliers regarding their emission profiles as well as sector-leading Scope 3 emissions disclosures;
- additional trade association policy reviews and lobbying disclosures, including specific climate-related lobbying report; and
- an updated analysis, aligned with Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, of Enbridge’s businesses under different climate-related scenarios.
Enbridge is taking a practical approach to energy transitions in North America and around the world by providing the energy needed today, while simultaneously advancing solutions for a cleaner energy future.
“World events in 2022 were a powerful reminder that energy reliability, affordability and access remain critical considerations alongside climate,” said Sheffield. “At Enbridge, we’re focused on addressing all of these societal needs, and to fostering engagement, inclusion and awareness across communities and throughout the Company. This year’s Report conveys our deep commitment to this mission.”
The 2022 Report is online and interactive and for the second consecutive year includes a user-friendly ESG dashboard.
Please click here to see the full Report.
SOURCE Enbridge Inc.