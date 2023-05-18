MEG Energy provides support to communities impacted by Alberta wildfires through the Canadian Red Cross Alberta Fires Appeal

“Our donation provides immediate support to the people and communities impacted by the ongoing wildfires,” said Derek Evans, President and CEO of MEG Energy. “We thank the Canadian Red Cross for its work in providing relief and recovery efforts to those who have been displaced. We also want to extend our thanks to the many local volunteers, firefighting crews and other first responders who are working tirelessly to respond to the fires and keep communities safe.”

MEG’s contribution will be matched by both the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta, to a total value of $300,000. In addition, MEG will also match employee contributions to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal through its MEG Match employee donation matching program.

The company’s Christina Lake Project, located south of Fort McMurray, has not been impacted by the wildfires and remains operational at the current time.

More information about the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal is available online here.



