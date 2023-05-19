BOE Report

Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

 

 

Top 5 Gainers
Company Ticker 7 Day Return
Journey Energy JOY.TO 19.26%
Kelt Exploration KEL.TO 15.15%
Pine Cliff PNE.TO 10.08%
Advantage Energy AAV.TO 9.31%
Tourmaline TOU.TO 8.47%

 

Top 5 Fallers
Company Ticker 7 Day Return
Crescent Point CPG.TO -0.33%
Bonterra Energy BNE.TO -0.50%
Obsidian Energy OBE.TO -0.74%
Pipestone PIPE.TO -0.79%
Petrus Resources PRQ.TO -1.91%

 

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

