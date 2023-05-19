Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.
We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.
TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Journey Energy
|JOY.TO
|19.26%
|Kelt Exploration
|KEL.TO
|15.15%
|Pine Cliff
|PNE.TO
|10.08%
|Advantage Energy
|AAV.TO
|9.31%
|Tourmaline
|TOU.TO
|8.47%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Crescent Point
|CPG.TO
|-0.33%
|Bonterra Energy
|BNE.TO
|-0.50%
|Obsidian Energy
|OBE.TO
|-0.74%
|Pipestone
|PIPE.TO
|-0.79%
|Petrus Resources
|PRQ.TO
|-1.91%
