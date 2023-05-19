Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

PETRONAS Energy Canada – drilling, production and activity update – BOE Intel

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Column: Net zero 2050? That’s nothing – hold my beer

Canada ‘extremely concerned’ about fate of Line 5 pipeline in Wisconsin, embassy says

Tenth Avenue Petroleum announces appointment of new CFO & stock option grant

Peyto announces intent to adjourn annual meeting

Baytex provides update on the impact of the Alberta wildfires