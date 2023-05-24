Journey Energy Inc. reports on voting from the 2023 annual shareholders meeting

1. Fixing the Number of Directors to be elected at the meeting
On a vote by proxy, the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at five members. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
18,812,224
|
99.6
|
81,432
|
0.4
2. Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the by-laws of the Company:
|
Nominees
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Craig H. Hansen
|
18,882,527
|
99.94
|
11,135
|
0.06
|
Jenna M. Kaye
|
18,813,050
|
99.57
|
80,612
|
0.43
|
Thomas J. Mullane
|
18,882,811
|
99.94
|
10,851
|
0.06
|
Reginald S. Smith
|
18,882,800
|
99.94
|
10,862
|
0.06
|
Scott A. Treadwell
|
18,829,714
|
99.66
|
63,948
|
0.34
|
Alex G, Verge
|
18,883,059
|
99.94
|
10,603
|
0.06
3. Appointment of Auditor
On a vote by proxy, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration as such. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
18,969,737
|
99.55
|
86,609
|
0.45
4. Approval of Unallocated Share Options
On a vote by ballot, all unallocated options to acquire common shares of the Company pursuant to the amended and restated share option plan dated August 12, 2020 was approved. The number in respect of the vote is based on the ballots received.
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
15,489,609
|
81.98
|
3,404,053
|
18.02
5. Approval of Unallocated Share Awards
On a vote by ballot, all unallocated awards to acquire common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company’s amended and restated restricted and performance award plan dated August 12, 2020 was approved. The number in respect of the vote is based on the ballots received.
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
15,500,870
|
82.04
|
3,392,792
|
17.96
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.