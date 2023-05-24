Rubellite Energy Inc. announces election of directors

Election of Directors

Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Rubellite:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Susan L. Riddell Rose 40,152,533 99.843 63,176 0.157 Holly A. Benson 40,186,933 99.928 28,776 0.072 Tamara L. MacDonald 38,675,233 96.169 1,540,476 3.831 Ryan A. Shay 38,675,516 96.170 1,540,193 3.830 Bruce C. Shultz 40,187,816 99.931 27,893 0.069



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

About Rubellite

Rubellite is a Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology. Rubellite has a pure play Clearwater asset base and is pursuing a robust organic growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing environmental, social and governance (ESG) excellence. Additional information on Rubellite can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.rubelliteenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

