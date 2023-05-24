XI Technologies: Word to the Wise: May 2023 Alberta Expiring Lands Report

Each week, XI Technologies uncovers trends and insights using our enhanced data and software focused on the WCSB. If you’d like Word to the Wise delivered directly to your inbox, subscribe here.

XI Technologies looks at expiring land to provide useful business development intel for service companies and exploration and production (E&P) companies alike.

For service companies, expiring lands provide insight into where drilling activity is most likely to occur in the coming months, and with which companies. For E&Ps, the expiring land report helps flag farm-in opportunities and/or land that may become available in their core area(s).

According to AssetBook data, the following are the top 25 companies with expiring lands in Alberta over the next 12 months.

In addition to knowing the top 25 companies with lands nearing expiry, it may be useful to know the bonus amounts that were paid on those lands. AssetBook allows you to easily identify and rank expiring lands based on the size of bonuses paid. This will help you prioritize companies that have the most money on the line and therefore may be more open to farm-in or partnership opportunities.

AssetBook allows you to search for expiring lands by province, by company, or by any geographic area. The results can be viewed in tabular format or displayed on a map to help with visualization.