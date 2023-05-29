Crescent Point Energy provides update on Alberta wildfires

CALGARY, AB, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to advise that over the past week it has brought back on stream the full 45,000 boe/d of Kaybob Duvernay production previously shut-in due to the Alberta wildfires. No damage has occurred to the Company’s assets.
Crescent Point’s 2023 guidance remains unchanged, including annual average production of 160,000 to 166,000 boe/d, despite the impact of the wildfires during second quarter.
The Company continues to monitor the wildfire situation closely and will manage potential future temporary shut-ins as required with industry partners and local authorities to ensure the safety and security of its workers and assets.
Crescent Point would like to thank its staff, emergency responders and firefighters for their hard work and ongoing dedication to protecting our communities. The Company and its staff are actively supporting those directly impacted by the wildfires and continue to work with local communities during this time of need.
SOURCE Crescent Point Energy Corp.