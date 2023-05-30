Highwood Asset Management Ltd. announces 2023 first quarter results

CALGARY, AB, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ – Highwood Asset Management Ltd., (“Highwood” or the “Company“) (TSXV: HAM) is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The Company also announces that its unaudited financial statements and associated Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A“) for the period ended March 31, 2023, can be found at www.sedar.com and www.highwoodmgmt.com.
- The focus of the first quarter of 2023 for the Company was on the evaluation of various acquisition opportunities. The Company has been reviewing and discussing several transactions, including discussions with financing partners. The Company filed a Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus in December of 2022 to help facilitate the Company’s plan for future acquisitions and growth in a timely manner. Subsequent to March 31, 2023, the Company filed a Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus in New Brunswick and Manitoba and an Amended and Restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Ontario for a maximum offering of $80.0 million.
- Within the upstream oil & gas production business unit, the Company delivered average production of 123 bbl/d of oil in the first quarter of 2023. Current net production from Highwood is approximately 105 bbl/d of oil with Deer Mountain temporarily shut in due to seasonal road bans.
- Net debt at March 31, 2023 was $710 thousand and the Company was in a working capital surplus position, excluding bank debt, of $197 thousand. The increase in net debt during the first quarter of 2023 is primarily driven by the capital activity during the quarter.
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
%
|
Financial (in thousands)
|
Oil and natural gas sales
|
$ 958
|
$ 1,151
|
(21)
|
Transportation pipeline revenues
|
748
|
797
|
–
|
Total revenues, net of royalties(1)
|
1,791
|
1,618
|
11
|
Income (Loss)
|
(27)
|
456
|
(106)
|
Funds flow from operations(5)
|
146
|
875
|
(83)
|
Capital expenditures
|
685
|
138
|
396
|
Net debt (2)
|
(710)
|
(1,694)
|
(58)
|
Shareholder’s equity (end of period)
|
10,729
|
8,529
|
25
|
Shares outstanding (end of period)
|
6,037
|
6,014
|
–
|
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding
|
6,037
|
6,170
|
–
|
Operations (3)
|
Production
|
Crude oil (bbls/d)
|
123
|
120
|
2
|
Total (boe/d)
|
123
|
120
|
2
|
Average realized prices (4)
|
Crude Oil (per bbl)
|
86.88
|
106.92
|
(23)
|
Upstream Operating netback (per BOE) (5)
|
37.18
|
49.33
|
(34)
|
(1)
|
Includes realized and unrealized gains and losses on commodity contracts
|
(2)
|
Net debt consists of bank debt and working capital surplus (deficit) excluding commodity contract assets and/or liabilities.
|
(3)
|
For a description of the boe conversion ratio, see “Basis of Barrel of Oil Equivalent”.
|
(4)
|
Before hedging.
|
(5)
|
See “Non-GAAP measures”.
With the continued strong commodity prices and increased interest in Canadian energy, the Company’s primary focus in the first quarter was reviewing and assessing several potential acquisitions for its upstream operations. The Company will continue to review and assess opportunities which are accretive to the Company as Highwood seeks to grow this segment of its operations. The Company will also assess land offerings in strategic areas where the Company sees significant growth opportunities.
As of today, the Company is minimally drawn on its credit facility and has a working capital surplus, which provides considerable financial and operational flexibility. The Company remains open to completing accretive acquisitions through the balance of 2023 and beyond. The Company is currently engaged in several encouraging dialogues regarding various acquisitions and partnership opportunities.
While Highwood sold the majority of its producing oil assets in the first quarter of 2021, the Company has, and will continue to evaluate acquisition opportunities but will remain disciplined to pursue only those opportunities that are accretive with low to moderate liability profiles.
Highwood is continuing to evaluate its undeveloped lands for drilling opportunities, particularly on its W4 lands, which the Company anticipates drilling at least 2 wells by the end of 2024.
Corporately, the Company intends to build a growing profile of recurring free funds flow that will provide maximum flexibility for growth and / or other strategic M&A opportunities in a non-dilutive fashion.
SOURCE Highwood Oil Company Ltd.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/30/c1034.html