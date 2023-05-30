InPlay Oil Corp. provides update on Alberta wildfires and credit facility renewal

The Company also announces that the Term Out Date and Borrowing Base redetermination applicable to the syndicated and operating facility under the Company’s Senior Credit Facility has been extended to June 15, 2023. Due to timing considerations, and at the request of the banking syndicate, InPlay has agreed to the extension to finalize the customary annual renewal of the Credit Facility.

SOURCE InPlay Oil Corp.

