InPlay Oil Corp. provides update on Alberta wildfires and credit facility renewal

CALGARY, AB

May 30, 2023

Drayton Valley, Alberta

/CNW/ – InPlay Oil Corp. TSX: IPO ) ( OTCQX: IPOOF ) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) reports that all of the Company’s 3,400 boe/d (52% light crude oil & NGLs) of previously reported production down in the Pembina area close tois back on production. Approximately 90% of the production was down for approximately one week after the initial shut-ins with the remainder coming on in stages over the last few weeks. None of our infrastructure incurred any damage as a result of the fires. The Company thanks the firefighters and our employees for their tireless contributions and efforts throughout this unfortunate wildfire season.