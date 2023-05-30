PrairieSky receives TSX approval for renewed normal course issuer bid

CALGARY, Alberta, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (“PrairieSky” or the “Company“) (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX“) has accepted the notice of PrairieSky’s intention to commence a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB“).
On April 17, 2023, PrairieSky announced its intention to seek TSX approval to renew its NCIB for an additional one-year period. The NCIB allows the Company to purchase up to 16,624,000 common shares which represents 7.0% of the common shares outstanding, being 238,916,940 as of May 26, 2023, and 10% of the public float of 166,424,841 common shares which is defined as the common shares outstanding after excluding common shares beneficially owned by directors and executive officers of PrairieSky and persons who beneficially own or exercise control or direction over more than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of PrairieSky. The NCIB will commence on June 1, 2023 and will expire no later than May 31, 2024.
Under the NCIB, common shares may be repurchased in open market transactions on the TSX, and/or other Canadian alternative trading platforms. In accordance with the rules of the TSX governing normal course issuer bids, the total number of common shares the Company is permitted to purchase is subject to a daily purchase limit of 129,317 common shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of common shares on the TSX calculated for the six-month period ended April 30, 2023, being approximately 517,270 common shares. However, the Company may make one block purchase per calendar week which exceeds the daily repurchase restriction. Any common shares that are purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled upon their purchase by PrairieSky.
PrairieSky currently intends to purchase up to a maximum of 16,624,000 common shares to effect NCIB purchases over the next 12 months through its broker BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. PrairieSky did not purchase any common shares under its current normal course issuer bid that commenced on May 26, 2022 and ran to May 25, 2023. Since instituting the normal course issuer bid in 2016 to March 31, 2023, PrairieSky has purchased and cancelled an aggregate of 16.7 million common shares at a weighted average price per share of $14.77.
The Company believes that from time to time the market price of the Common Shares may not reflect their underlying value. The purchase of Common Shares will increase the proportion of interest of, and be advantageous to, all remaining shareholders. In addition, any purchases by the Company will afford increased liquidity to those shareholders of the Company who may wish to dispose of their Common Shares.
