Call for Abstract Proposals for the SPE Thermal Well Integrity and Production Symposium

CALL FOR PAPERS AND PRESENTATION ONLY PROPOSALS

Deadline to submit a proposal: 12 June 2023

The program committee for the SPE Thermal Well Integrity and Production Symposium invites you to share your well integrity and production technical innovations and accomplishments.

This year’s Symposium is being held 27-30 November at the Banff Springs Hotel. Participate in the premier industry event where attendees share their recent experiences, solutions, and ongoing challenges associated with well integrity, drilling, operations, and production of thermal wells by submitting a paper or presentation only proposal for consideration.

Submission Topics:

Proposals highlighting new technologies or including case studies will be preferred for inclusion in the program. More detailed sub-categories are listed on the website.

Well Construction for Lifelong Integrity and Production Assurance Production Optimization and Monitoring: Challenges and Successes Well Remediation and Interventions – Opportunities and Limitations Production Liability Management Geomechanical Impacts on Accessibility and Well Integrity New Technologies and Failure Detection Geothermal Well Design and Operations

The Symposium About Banff Sponsorships and Exhibits Learn more about the 2023 Symposium and the expanded program to cover more on production. Banff is a premier destination for authentic hospitality, mountain culture, relaxation and amusement.

First time submitting a paper proposal? Take advantage of SPE’s author resources to help guide you through the process of writing and submitting a paper proposal, including the new ORCID iD requirement.

