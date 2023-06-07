Cenovus continues with restart of Ohio refinery, an Industrial Info news alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Researched by Industrial Info Resources– Workers at Cenovus Energy Incorporated’s (NYSE:CVE) (Calgary, Alberta) Toledo refinery in Ohio hope to restart the facility’s 110,000-barrel-per-day (BBL/d) Crude 1 (Sour) Unit this week followed by the sequential startup of the rest of the facility in the upcoming week. The 160,000-BBL/d refinery has undergone extensive repairs following a fire in September.

The refinery previously was expected to be fully online in late May.

“It’s not uncommon for restarts from unplanned issues to take several tries before the units are back to full operating rates,” said Hillary Stevenson, senior director of Energy Market Intelligence at IIR Energy. Industrial Info continues to closely monitor the plant restart for updates.

Cenovus has already restarted a portion of its plant, including the 50,000-BBL/d Crude/Vac 2 (Sweet), 35,000-BBL/d Isocracker, 6,500-BBL/d Delayed Coker 2 (G-Zone), 40,000-BBL/d Gasoline HT (Train A) and supporting units.

Cenovus previously owned 50% of the refinery, but now owns 100% after acquiring the remaining stake from BP plc (NYSE:BP) (London, England) for approximately $370 million. The transaction, which closed in February, also included a multi-year product supply agreement between the two companies.

With the acquisition, Cenovus’ total refining capacity is 740,000 BBL/d.

The September 20 refinery fire took the lives of two employees. Subscribers to Industrial Info’s Global Market Intelligence (GMI) Refining Plant Database can see a profile for the Toledo Refinery.

Cenovus’ 50,000-BBL/d Superior Refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, also was restarted this spring after being down for five years due to an explosion and fire. The facility underwent a substantial rebuild and upgrade. The Wisconsin facility had been owned by Husky Energy before Cenovus acquired the refinery in 2021. Subscribers can click here for a profile of the Superior Refinery.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR) is the leading provider of industrial market intelligence. Since 1983, IIR has provided comprehensive research, news and analysis on the industrial process, manufacturing and energy related industries. IIR’s Global Market Intelligence (GMI) helps companies identify and pursue trends across multiple markets with access to real, qualified and validated plant and project opportunities. Across the world, IIR is tracking more than 200,000 current and future projects worth $17.8 Trillion (USD).

Contacts

Brian Ford

Phone: 713-783-5147