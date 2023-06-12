Pipestone Energy consolidates land position – adds 1,792 net hectares of mineral rights – BOE Intel

BOE Intel users may have noticed on our mineral rights transfer tool that Pipestone Energy was recently able to consolidate some land around its core Montney position. On June 9, we noticed a mineral rights transfer go through from Rocky Old Man Energy to Pipestone for 1,792 net hectares. This mineral rights transfer is shown on the BOE Intel map below.

We can compare these sections to the company’s most recent presentation and we’ll notice that the lands transferred were not shown in the May presentation, so would be additive to the company’s land position.

May 2023 Pipestone Energy corporate presentation

Source: PowerPoint Presentation (squarespace.com)

It’s often difficult for companies to increase land positions in tightly contested areas like the Montney fairway in the Pipestone area, so it’s a good sign that the company was able to add to its future potential drilling inventory. It is particularly notable (and perhaps a sign of confidence?) as the company begins to explore and delineate the eastern portion of its landblock.

