Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. announces results of directors vote

CALGARY, Alberta, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) (“Peyto“) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated March 28, 2023 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto’s annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) held today, June 13, 2023. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld Donald Gray Elected 47,729,123 46,599,621 Michael MacBean Elected 74,156,222 20,172,522 Brian Davis Elected 87,312,482 7,016,262 Darren Gee Elected 88,414,884 5,913,860 Jean-Paul Lachance Elected 92,395,011 1,933,733 Jocelyn McMinn Elected 91,258,108 3,070,636 John W. Rossall Elected 85,468,174 8,860,570 Debra Gerlach Elected 92,727,012 1,601,732

Gregory Fletcher and Kathy Turgeon did not stand for re-election as directors at the Meeting. Peyto wishes to thank each of Mr. Fletcher and Ms. Turgeon for their service as directors of Peyto. Ms. Turgeon continues to serve as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Peyto.

