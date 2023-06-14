InPlay Oil Corp. announces renewal of credit facility

CALGARY, AB, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ – InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the annual renewal of its syndicated Senior Credit Facility.

InPlay’s Senior Credit Facility has been renewed at $110 million comprised of a $95 million revolving facility and a $15 million operating line of credit (together, the “Senior Credit Facility”). The borrowing base of the Senior Credit Facility has been reconfirmed at $110 million and the term out date extended out to June 30, 2024 with a maturity date of June 30, 2025.

This renewed lending facility provides InPlay a position of stable financial liquidity allowing us to execute our capital program, continue our strategy of returning capital to shareholders and providing a competitive advantage to capitalize on potential strategic acquisitions opportunities.

SOURCE InPlay Oil Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/14/c0906.html