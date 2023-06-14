Prospera Energy Inc. announces DTC eligibility for US investors, enhancing liquidity

CALGARY, Alberta, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prospera Energy Inc. (PEI: TSX-V; OTC: GXRFF, FRA: OF6A, OF6B.SG, OF6B.F, OF6B.BE)

Restructured Prospera continues to create value by enhancing liquidity, capitalization with minimal dilution and by settling legacy arrears.

Prospera Energy is delighted to inform its shareholders and the investment community that its common shares (“Common Shares”) are now eligible for book-entry and depositary services through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) in the United States. As the largest securities depository globally, DTC facilitates electronic clearing and settlement for securities of publicly traded companies in the United States. The DTC eligibility of Prospera’s Common Shares will simplify the process of trading and transferring shares, ultimately enhancing liquidity in the United States. Furthermore, it will accelerate the settlement period for transfers and reduce costs for investors. DTC eligibility enhances liquidity for all Prospera stakeholders.

Prospera Energy announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of $3,015,000, by the issue of 3,015 units (the “Units”) at $1,000 per Unit. Each Unit consists of 1,000 Common Shares and one 8% 2-year non-convertible promissory note in the principal amount of $1,000. Holders will be paid interest of 8% per annum, with interest payments to be made quarterly for a term of 2 years. Prospera intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for infrastructure upgrades to accommodate further production growth, well development capital, well abandonment costs, ongoing ESG initiatives and general working capital. Securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to trading restrictions until October 13, 2023.

In a separate announcement, Prospera Energy has entered into an agreement with an arm’s length creditor for the payment of indebtedness totaling $47,304 (the “Shares for Debt Transaction”). Under this agreement, the Corporation will convert the debt into common share units of the Corporation (the “Common Share Units”). The Shares for Debt Transaction involves the issuance of 525,600 Common Share Units at a deemed price of $0.09 per Common Share Unit, subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). Each Common Share Unit consists of one common share and 0.875 common share purchase warrant. Holders of whole purchase warrants are entitled to purchase one common share at $0.09 per share until February 14, 2025. The Corporation reserves the right to accelerate the expiry of the warrants should the shares trade at $0.30 for ten consecutive business days following the expiry of the four-month hold period. It is important to note that the common shares issued as part of the Shares for Debt Transaction will be subject to a four-month hold period.

“This is an important milestone,” said Prospera’s CEO Samuel David. “DTC eligibility will expand the accessibility and liquidity of our shares for U.S. investors. Combined with our continued profitability and consistent growth, this step is part of Prospera Energy’s ongoing commitment to create value for our shareholders.”

About Prospera

Prospera is a public oil and gas exploration, exploitation and development company focusing on conventional oil and gas reservoirs in Western Canada. Prospera will utilize experience and knowledge to develop, acquire, and drill assets with potential for primary and secondary recovery.

For Further Information:

Shawn Mehler, PR

Email: shawn@prosperaenergy.com

Website: www.prosperaenergy.com

