Asset Sale – Prairie Provident Resources – North Provost

Prairie Provident Resources (“PPR”) has retained Energy Advisors Group to assist in the monetization of some non-core Central Alberta shallow oil assets. The North Provost package is operated by PPR and consists of ~2,825 net acres, 77 total wells (14 producers, 4 water injectors, 20 inactive, and 35 abandoned) and 12 identified reactivations/recompletions, which can be completed within cash flow.

This is a low risk, operated asset with Q1 2023 sales ~85 bbl/d, delivering ~$33,000/Mn NOI (2022-Q1 2023).

Offers due by July 6th, 2023

For more information contact Steve Henrich at 403-294-1906, email at shenrich@energyadvisors.com or visit our website at www.energyadvisors.com.