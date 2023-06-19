Pipestone Energy Corp. provides update in respect of annual general meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (PIPE – TSX) As previously disclosed on May 10, 2023, Paul Wanklyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pipestone Energy Corp. (“Pipestone“), has taken a leave of absence for health reasons. Mr. Wanklyn has subsequently chosen to not put himself up for re-election to the Board of Directors at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 22, 2023 as he remains on leave.

