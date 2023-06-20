New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jun. 19
|Commercial Deal Lead, LNG
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jun. 19
|Oil & Gas Field Operator (14/14 camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jun. 19
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jun. 19
|Measurement Coordinator
|Long Run Exploration Ltd.
|Calgary
|Jun. 16
|Field Operator – O’Chiese
|TAQA North Ltd
|Rocky Mountain House – O’Chiese Field
|Jun. 16
|Electrical Engineer P.Eng
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 15
|Field Competency Trainer
|Teine Energy Ltd.
|Chauvin
|Jun. 15
|Compression Station Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 14
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Hythe
|Jun. 14
|Maintenance Planner / Scheduler
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|Jun. 14
|Millwrights – Journeymen and Experienced Apprentices – OpsSol
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 14
|Pipefitters – Journeyman and Apprentices – OpsSol
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 13
|Millwrights – Journeymen and Experienced Apprentices
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 13
|Pipefitters – Journeyman and Apprentices
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie