See the public data for all of the new wells press released by Advantage this morning – BOE Intel

Advantage Energy press released a handful of new wells and production rates this morning.

To save our readers some time, we’ve gone ahead and provided the public data for those interested in following up on these wells.

The production rates that we can see on Petro Ninja for the 14 Montney wells at Glacier are provided in Figure 1 below. The chart is embedded so hovering over these wells will show their production rates, as well as an average. The production data is currently only available through the end of April.

Figure 1 – 14 Glacier wells

The cumulative production from these 14 wells through the end of April is in Figure 2 below. In total these 14 wells have produced over 18 BCF of natural gas so far.

Figure 2 – Cumulative production from 14 Glacier Wells through the end of April

The 4 Wembley wells don’t have much production data as of yet in the public domain, but May production results should be out in a week or so.

To view these wells on a map along with all of their details, simply click the links below:

14 Advantage Glacier wells

3 Advantage Wembley D3 wells

1 Advantage Wembley D4 well